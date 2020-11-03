Cedar Valley returns incumbents to Iowa Senate

When it came to the Iowa Senate seats up for grabs, incumbents won the day in the Cedar Valley:

District 30

Incumbent Democrat state Sen. Eric Giddens has held onto his seat with 51.5% of the vote.

The 46-year-old program manager at UNI’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education bested challenger Republican Harold Youngblut, 63, owner of Deer Creek Development and Youngblut Farmland, in District 30, which includes part of western Black Hawk County, including Hudson and parts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

Youngblut received 48.4% of the vote.

Giddens has served since 2019.

District 32

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Craig Johnson sailed to another term in District 32, garnering 61.1% of the vote.

Johnson, who has served since 2017, faced Democratic challenger Pam Egli for the seat.

The district last went for a Democrat in 2012 when Brian Schoenjahn won with 53.2% of the vote. That was also the year the district voted to re-elect President Barack Obama.

However, District 32 swung to President Donald Trump in 2016 when Johnson was first elected.