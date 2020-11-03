 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Valley returns incumbents to Iowa Senate
0 comments
alert top story

Cedar Valley returns incumbents to Iowa Senate

When it came to the Iowa Senate seats up for grabs, incumbents won the day in the Cedar Valley:

District 30

Eric Giddens

Eric Giddens
Harold Youngblut (2020)

Harold Youngblut (2020)

Incumbent Democrat state Sen. Eric Giddens has held onto his seat with 51.5% of the vote.

The 46-year-old program manager at UNI’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education bested challenger Republican Harold Youngblut, 63, owner of Deer Creek Development and Youngblut Farmland, in District 30, which includes part of western Black Hawk County, including Hudson and parts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

Youngblut received 48.4% of the vote.

Giddens has served since 2019.

District 32

Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson
Pam Egli

Pam Egli

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Craig Johnson sailed to another term in District 32, garnering 61.1% of the vote.

Johnson, who has served since 2017, faced Democratic challenger Pam Egli for the seat.

The district last went for a Democrat in 2012 when Brian Schoenjahn won with 53.2% of the vote. That was also the year the district voted to re-elect President Barack Obama.

However, District 32 swung to President Donald Trump in 2016 when Johnson was first elected.

District 36

Jeff Edler

Edler
David Degner

David Degner

Incumbent Republican Iowa Sen. Jeff Edler easily secured another term with 60.5% of the vote.

Edler, who has served since 2017, faced truck driver and UNI student David Degner, 43, in District 36, which includes Marshall and Tama counties as well as part of southern Black Hawk County.

Like District 32, District 36 voted for Democrat Steven Sodders in 2012, but voted for Trump in 2016, when Edler defeated Sodders.

Why should I subscribe to The Courier?

WATCH NOW: Election Day 2020 videos

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff Tony Thompson on the Guardian approach to law enforcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News