Cedar Valley residents with disabilities facing unique virus risks

Cassidy said he’s been calling friends on the phone a lot more lately to maintain connections. “I didn’t really feel isolated until like this last week when I started thinking about that I’ve got all these friends who aren’t working right now and it would be great to hang out with them.”

Social connections are especially important for those with disabilities, said local advocate Eric Donat, who has been in self-imposed isolation for nearly three weeks to minimize exposure to the virus. Donat, 39, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

He’s using social media to stay in touch with friends, but said not everyone with a disability has that option.

“I know there is modern technology like social media, but some people with disabilities might not have access or know how to use video calls or other platforms,” he said.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic is “throwing the whole world off kilter, changing schedules” and otherwise upending daily routines that are crucial to people with certain kinds of disabilities, Donat said. “We’re all kind of in this limbo, and people with disabilities might have more issues with being scared and not knowing how to get that off their chest or reach out.”