Cedar Valley residents, businesses, officials sound off on CDC's relaxed mask guidance

"We will be relaxing our staff mask policy," said owner Tony Eischeid, adding that those who worked there were also now vaccinated.

Owner Greg Brown of Epic Finds next door said he followed the city's guidance on masks, but relaxed it after the CDC guidance came out.

"I'm glad that the mask requirement is easing," he said. "I think it will encourage other folks to come out to businesses and shop like they used to."

Others are more cautious.

Tyson Foods said Friday it is not making "any immediate change" to its current mask mandate for employees, according to company spokesperson Liz Croston. She said the company is reviewing the new CDC guidance and figuring out how it aligns with other federal and state workplace guidance to protect workers.

And at least three other downtown businesses asked about their mask requirement, including Soul Book Nook, Ivy Trellis and Pretty Good Co., all said they would be keeping their requirement in place for now.

"For right now, we will probably still wear them here, just for safety reasons," said Mary Heller, owner of Ivy Trellis. She said she's open to revisiting that after a period of time, "to see how it's going and if the amount of cases go up or go even further down."