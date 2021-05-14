Cedar Valley residents, businesses, officials sound off on CDC's relaxed mask guidance

WATERLOO -- Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless in most indoor and outdoor spaces, we want to know: Has the updated guidance changed minds in the Cedar Valley?
It's changed Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart's mind. He issued an emergency proclamation Thursday that ends the city's existing indefinite mask mandate, which was first passed in August 2020. It instead encourages people to follow the CDC guidelines, and encourages businesses, schools, churches and other gathering places to develop their own mitigation strategies.
The proclamation says people "are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated" and maintains that "a state of civil emergency" still exists in Waterloo due to the presence of COVID-19 in the county.
Yet, the Black Hawk County Health Department listed the area as an "elevated" risk for COVID-19 as of Friday.
“The CDC is also asking people to get vaccinated and we’re hoping that people follow the rules," Hart said.
In Cedar Falls, Mayor Rob Green says he's leaving the decision up to the city council, which will vote on the matter Monday, but noted he was "in favor" of allowing the city's mask mandate to end next week as "the requirement will have accomplished its purpose."
"Though previously necessary, I don’t see that the data justifies a city-wide government mask requirement at this point," Green said.
Cedar Falls city council member Dave Sires, who has voted to remove the city's mask mandate that has been in place since last fall, expressed optimism his side would have the votes to overturn it Monday, given the new guidance.
"I think we shouldn't have had masks for a long time," Sires said. "People need to choose their own health perspectives."
But a possible swing vote in councilman Simon Harding wasn't a sure bet, Harding confirmed Friday.
"I've been doing lots of research and have been leaning towards not voting for it again for a variety of reasons," Harding said, though he cautioned he would "keep my mind open until we've had discussion."
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican who represents eastern Iowa's 1st congressional district, said she "cheered" when the CDC guidance came down yesterday.
"It's great news for us," she said during her weekly call with reporters Friday, noting it was the work of "scientists and health care workers" that made COVID-19 vaccines available and plentiful. "I think it sends a great message that people can get back to their freedom, and that's what we want right now."
Some businesses agreed that the CDC guidance would prompt them to drop mask requirements.
Basal Pizza on East Fourth Street in Waterloo said they'll be following the latest recommendations, phasing out a mask requirement in place since last year.
"We will be relaxing our staff mask policy," said owner Tony Eischeid, adding that those who worked there were also now vaccinated.
Owner Greg Brown of Epic Finds next door said he followed the city's guidance on masks, but relaxed it after the CDC guidance came out.
"I'm glad that the mask requirement is easing," he said. "I think it will encourage other folks to come out to businesses and shop like they used to."
Others are more cautious.
Tyson Foods said Friday it is not making "any immediate change" to its current mask mandate for employees, according to company spokesperson Liz Croston. She said the company is reviewing the new CDC guidance and figuring out how it aligns with other federal and state workplace guidance to protect workers.
And at least three other downtown businesses asked about their mask requirement, including Soul Book Nook, Ivy Trellis and Pretty Good Co., all said they would be keeping their requirement in place for now.
"For right now, we will probably still wear them here, just for safety reasons," said Mary Heller, owner of Ivy Trellis. She said she's open to revisiting that after a period of time, "to see how it's going and if the amount of cases go up or go even further down."
Like business owners, local residents are mixed on whether the CDC guidance will influence them.
At least some Cedar Valley residents noted they would abide, only wearing masks where mandated to do so.
"I have been doing it out of respect for businesses' request, but it's time to move on," Hudson resident Peter Schneider, who noted he was fully vaccinated, said. But he wouldn't be throwing them all out: "I may consider starting again in the fall to prevent influenza movement."
Robert Coyle of Cedar Falls said he's already been indoors without masks with other vaccinated people, but wears a mask in public "partly through caution, as well as courtesy/solidarity with those not yet vaccinated."
Coyle said the new guidance will mean he'll be only be "wearing a mask in public and in public spaces that require it."
"I will wear a mask if a business requires me to," said Karen Schatz of Waterloo. "Otherwise, I will no longer wear one."
Others weren't quite comfortable with ditching their masks.
"I'll probably still be a little cautious about inside gatherings for a while," said Paulette Seal of Waterloo.
"I probably will go back and forth," said Kelly Hagerman of Waterloo. "If stores stop requiring, I will probably stop wearing it if I am pretty sure of some level of distance."
Betty Galloway Dedrick had a stricter metric.
"I will continue to wear my mask in public until there's no hospitalizations and deaths for two weeks," she said.