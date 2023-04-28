WATERLOO — David Ursin’s evangelism journey has taken him from Africa to Pakistan and, now, back home to the Cedar Valley.

On Saturday, Ursin will share his testimony and talk about his travels and work in a Gospel message. It’s a journey that’s taken him to 20 countries to tell the story of Jesus to more than 500,000 people, with 100,000 known conversions.

The event will take place at Hope City Church and, in addition to raising funds, Ursin will share his experiences in the field. Everyone, he said, is invited to come.

Now a resident of Orlando, Florida, he leads an organization called Making Jesus Known Evangelical Ministries.

“Usually when I watch the news, I’m discouraged by what’s going on, but this is good news,” Ursin said. “Even if they don’t want to give a dime, they just want to come, eat a free breakfast … and just come to hear what Jesus is doing all around the world, coming to hear about thousands of people giving their lives to Jesus, coming to hear about the miracles.”

Originally from Sheldon, Ursin moved to Cedar Falls when he was 9 years old. He received the fundamentals of his faith from his parents with his father, Bruce Ursin, serving as the pastor of Cedar Falls First United Methodist Church.

Always an extrovert, David Ursin said he’s on board to talk about any subject – be it the Packers, the Cubs or more importantly to him, Jesus. From an early age, Ursin knew he wanted to share the Gospel, explaining that his desire came from the simple belief that heaven is real and he wanted to help as many people as possible to go there.

“My whole life, just the reality of there being a real heaven and a real hell and just believing what the Bible says,” Ursin said. “That’s what really what drew me to do what I’m doing.”

Dustin Cox, executive pastor at Hope City, knew Ursin from those formative years, but when he was his youth pastor. Even then, Cox said that he was obsessed with sharing his faith with anyone who would listen.

“He’s very sincere. He is not a proud person – he is not an arrogant person in any way,” Cox said. “Very sincere about what he believes and the message of the cross and he just wants to get that message out to as many people as possible.”

However, Ursin didn’t know at first how to get the message out. He started by simply inviting people to church. Then a friend helped him find his voice and share his faith.

“He taught me how to articulate the Gospel in a normal one-on-one conversation versus just inviting them to church,” Ursin said.

Ursin knew he wanted to continue his mission of telling people about the Christian faith. According to the Making Jesus Known website, he graduated in 2013 from a program of the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, Missouri. Eventually, he came under the mentorship of famed evangelist Daniel Kolenda, who helped with not only Ursin’s delivery but also showed him all the ins and outs of running an evangelism operation.

🚨 School Record Alert 🚨



With 2 goals tonight Ella Ubben not only tied, but broke the program record for career goals with 37 for her career! Previous record was held by Ally Zierke ‘17 with 36.



Congratulations Ella on this amazing record breaking night! (And many more) pic.twitter.com/Mswjyl4ULg — CFHS Women's Soccer (@CFWomensSoccer) April 26, 2023

Since then, he’s been around the world sharing the Gospel. His organization keeps track of conversions by having those who dedicate their lives to Christ fill out cards with whatever information they can. From there, they are connected to local pastors who help the converts with spiritual guidance.

According to Ursin, the road hasn’t always been smooth and on more than one occasion, death threats and threats of terror have been leveled against his events. However, he said it’s been worthwhile as more people come forward and fill out their cards.

“The point is the Gospel is going forward – that’s the good news,” Ursin said. “People are receiving Jesus by the thousands wherever we go.”

PHOTOS: Opening round of the Girls' Metro Meet 042623-spt-cf 1.2 042623-spt-cf 2.3 042623-spt-west 1.1 042623-spt-west-2.2 042623-spt-west-3 042623-spt-col-2 042623-spt-col-1 042623-spt-cf-3 042623-spt-west-2 042623-spt-cf 1 042623-spt-west-1 042623-spt-cf-2