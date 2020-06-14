Cedar Valley program keeps disabled golfers in the swing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Kevin Dill says golf saved his life.

Now the former Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs director is promoting Adaptive Golf Iowa, a program designed to help veterans, amputees and others suffering from physical limitations enjoy the sport.

“Golf is an amazing thing,” he said. “It really helps with your PTSD as a veteran, helps with depression from having a terminal disease. The golf helps me cognitively, to think, and just the exercise and being out here with people.”

Dill is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was forced to leave his VA job after being diagnosed with Lewy body disease, a terminal illness with similar symptoms to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

“When I got diagnosed and had to retire early I got very depressed,” he said. “I would sit in the garage with the car running and think about shutting the garage door and going to sleep.”

Dill had never been a golfer but tried the sport on the recommendation of a Lewy body support organization. He became hooked. But depression returned a month ago when his illness progressed and made it physically difficult to move around Irv Warren Golf Course.