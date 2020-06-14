Cedar Valley program keeps disabled golfers in the swing

WATERLOO — Kevin Dill says golf saved his life.
Now the former Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs director is promoting Adaptive Golf Iowa, a program designed to help veterans, amputees and others suffering from physical limitations enjoy the sport.
“Golf is an amazing thing,” he said. “It really helps with your PTSD as a veteran, helps with depression from having a terminal disease. The golf helps me cognitively, to think, and just the exercise and being out here with people.”
Dill is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was forced to leave his VA job after being diagnosed with Lewy body disease, a terminal illness with similar symptoms to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.
“When I got diagnosed and had to retire early I got very depressed,” he said. “I would sit in the garage with the car running and think about shutting the garage door and going to sleep.”
Dill had never been a golfer but tried the sport on the recommendation of a Lewy body support organization. He became hooked. But depression returned a month ago when his illness progressed and made it physically difficult to move around Irv Warren Golf Course.
Enter golf pro Nate Lubs, who told Dill about a Solo Rider golf cart designed to help people who can’t stand well on their own stay in the game. The cart, which was in a shed at the course, has a seat the tilts up and straps that can support someone with balance issues — even paraplegics — while they swing the club.
All four municipal courses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls — Irv Warren, Gates, South Hills and Pheasant Ridge — have a Solo Rider golf cart thanks to the work of the HusomeStrong Foundation and Adaptive Golf Iowa.
Steve Husome of Cedar Falls started both organizations after he recovered from a motorcycle accident that led his right leg to be amputated below the knee.
“I’m a huge golf fan. I loved to play golf. When I had my accident in 2014 … it took me a long time to recover just to walk again let alone play golf,” said Husome, who now walks with a prosthetic limb. “The thought of not ever being able to play this game again just about drove me nuts.”
Humsome eventually began participating in amputee golf tournaments and won a Midwest amputee tournament in Chicago in 2017.
The HusomeStrong Foundation is designed to help amputees with peer support, advocacy and financial assistance. But the Adaptive Golf Iowa program is set up to allow persons with a broad range of issues to start or keep playing golf.
Husome learned about the Solo Rider golf carts when the foundation and golf pro Andy Devine held an adaptive golf clinic and fund-raising golf tournament in 2018.
With grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Cedar Falls Tourism and Vistors Bureau, and Cedar Falls Community Foundation, Husome was able to buy a Solo Rider cart for each course.
“I think it’s pretty unique here,” said Waterloo golf pro Nate Lubs. “I think we’re extremely fortunate to have Steve’s foundation bring these to all the golf courses.”
Husome said promoting the carts, which just arrived last fall, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 health crisis. But Dill has been raising awareness and drawing attention with his frequent use of the vehicle at Irv Warren.
“Our next step is to create opportunities and events for people with disabilities to come out and participate,” Husome said.
Adaptive Golf Iowa is planning to hold a free clinic on Aug. 28 to introduce persons with disabilities to the sport and the Solo Riders.
Dill said he will continue to champion the program in the Cedar Valley until he leaves in August to move closer to his family and medical resources. He’s even extended an invitation to pick up the greens fees for any disabled veteran who wants to play a round with him.
“We need to get the word out and have more people come out and use this thing and play golf,” Dill said. “Golf saved my life. I’d like to see more veterans and amputees and people to use this thing. It really will help them mentally.”
More information about the program can be found at AdaptiveGolfIowa.com and also at HusomeStrong.com.
