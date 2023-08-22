WATERLOO — Rainbow flags already are flying downtown in preparation for this year’s LGBTQ+ pride celebration.

Cedar Valley Pridefest will be held this weekend on two blocks of West Fourth and Jefferson streets, along West Fourth between Commercial and Washington streets and along Jefferson between Park Avenue and West Fifth Street.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. The cost is $20, and there are no one-day passes.

This is the 11th year Pridefest has been up and running. David Deeds, one of its board members, said last year there were 8,000 attendees.

The volunteer organization states that it is focused on highlighting the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in eastern Iowa in a “positive and informative manner in an effort to promote acceptance, understanding, equality and inclusion.”

“We want to make people aware that there is a significant LGBTQ population in the Cedar Valley and larger eastern Iowa and Iowa for that matter,” Deeds said. “We all contribute in our own communities in our own ways (and) it’s good to have diversity and acceptance in the community.”

He said the event has something for a lot of different people, from allies to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s lots of opportunities for people to have a good time in an environment they feel comfortable in,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun for a lot of people and local community members who want to enjoy the afternoon or evening with us.”

One of the biggest draws is the event’s entertainment stage which will host several musicians and bands, as well as drag queens and kings, throughout the weekend. On Friday night, music starts at 6 p.m. and Boy Band Review, will play two sets – 9 and 10:45 p.m. – that feature covers from bands like Nsync, 98 Degrees and the Backstreet Boys.

On Saturday, national drag queen Ada Vox will perform at 8:15 p.m. She has been on “American Idol” and “Queen of the Universe,” a singing competition featuring drag queens. At 9:30 and 11 p.m., Brooklyn-based performance art duo The Dragon Sisters will take the stage. They were featured at this year’s New York City Pride.

All weekend in between musical acts, there will be drag shows that Deeds called “drag breaks.” He said there will be 20 performers in order for someone to be on the stage during the entire festival.

There will also be four educational speakers from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Waterloo Convention Center. Topics include religion, allyship, politics and legislation, and filmmaking.

State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers and former State Rep. Ras Smith will speak about potential legislation that affects LGBTQ+ rights and how to “keep more from happening and reverse some things that have happened,” according to Deeds.

The festival will also have nine different food vendors, as well as be near downtown restaurants such as Basal Pizza, Big Head Burger and Doughy Joey’s. Deeds said there will be 90 information and merchandise booths.

Other activities include a Saturday morning yoga and hula session at the Riverloop Amphitheatre, hosted by GrayLane Yoga; many art activities, such as a Cedar Valley Pridefest Art Exhibit at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center; and a kid’s zone which features drag storytime, art projects and face painting.

Deeds said he hopes the festival will continue to be a big hit.

“I encourage people to come out and, if they’re open minded at all, come see how good of an environment it is,” he said.

