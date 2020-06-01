Cedar Valley Pridefest postpones to 2021 amid coronavirus uncertainty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Pridefest, the two-day LGBTQ celebration of inclusion and diversity held annually in downtown Waterloo, was planning its ninth year for Aug. 28-29.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the future of large group gatherings in Iowa from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cedar Valley Pride Board has postponed this year’s event to Aug. 27-28, 2021 for the safety of the community, performers, volunteers and exhibitors.

In addition, the move aims to reduce the financial risk for sponsors, performers, exhibitors, and the organization and to ensure the continued success of the event going forward.

“CVP strives to put on a high quality event that meets our mission and demonstrates the power of community. Due to the uncertainty about our ability to safely hold a large event, like ours, we can’t effectively plan the quality of event we seek,” said Dave Deeds, president of Cedar Valley Pride.

Cedar Valley Pride intends to keep highlighting LGBTQ inclusivity and diversity. The group is working with educational and entertainment partners to provide online content that the community can watch and participate in safely from their homes.