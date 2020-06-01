Cedar Valley Pridefest postpones to 2021 amid coronavirus uncertainty

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Pridefest, the two-day LGBTQ celebration of inclusion and diversity held annually in downtown Waterloo, was planning its ninth year for Aug. 28-29.
Due to uncertainty surrounding the future of large group gatherings in Iowa from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cedar Valley Pride Board has postponed this year’s event to Aug. 27-28, 2021 for the safety of the community, performers, volunteers and exhibitors.
In addition, the move aims to reduce the financial risk for sponsors, performers, exhibitors, and the organization and to ensure the continued success of the event going forward.
“CVP strives to put on a high quality event that meets our mission and demonstrates the power of community. Due to the uncertainty about our ability to safely hold a large event, like ours, we can’t effectively plan the quality of event we seek,” said Dave Deeds, president of Cedar Valley Pride.
Cedar Valley Pride intends to keep highlighting LGBTQ inclusivity and diversity. The group is working with educational and entertainment partners to provide online content that the community can watch and participate in safely from their homes.
“We are working out the details of how this will come together, but we envision that we’ll be able to provide similar kinds of educational content people have come to expect at Pridefest each year. We’re working with partners to ensure a high level of quality as well as very relevant content for our current situation,” said Chris Schwartz, educational chair for Cedar Valley Pride.
Cedar Valley Pride’s popular art exhibition will also continue but take another form for 2020 says Miranda Canfield, arts and finance chair for Cedar Valley Pride. “We’re very lucky to have Hawkeye Community College as a committed partner in this project.
She said they planning a "Pride Inside” event in the coming weeks.
"We’re working with Hawkeye to engage their students and use technology for everything from submissions to ways to display artwork online to create a collaborative art project that melds together art and education with pieces from artists of all ages and skill level," Can field said.
While part of the 2020 entertainment line-up had been planned but not announced, many of those acts have already agreed to participate in 2021.
Notably, OneUp Duo, who performed in 2019, was slated to return, which would have been announced during the My Waterloo Days celebration in early June, which has also been canceled.
OneUp Duo is a pop/soul vocal combo comprised of husbands Adam and Jerome Bell-Bastien recorded a special video message and song especially for the Cedar Valley Pride audience that is available at http://www.cedarvalleypride.com/
Cedar Valley Pride also has plans to purchase more than $1,500 worth of services from past sponsors such as SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and their distributor Fahr Beverage, Kings & Queens Club, and Trio SalonSpa / SalonIris. For more ways you can help area businesses who have supported Pridefest, visit cedarvalleypride.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.