Cedar Valley Pridefest marks decade of events in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Pridefest continues to make its presence known downtown a decade after beginning.

The four-day celebration kicks off Wednesday, with the bulk of events happening on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 online at cedarvalleypride.com/tickets or $20 at the gate. The festival started in 2012 and this is the 10th year it will be held after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Pridefest highlights the LGBTQ+ community of Eastern Iowa through positivity and information, according to the event’s website.

“That’s what our festival is about – giving the community the chance to experience coming together as one,” founding board member Mike Tyer said. “What unites us is much stronger than what divides us. That’s why our theme for 2022 is ‘Pride Unites Us All.’”

There are many new events to this year’s celebration. Kicking it off Wednesday is a 22K “Pride Ride” bike ride at 5:30 p.m. Bicyclists will ride from SingleSpeed’s Waterloo location on Commercial Street to their Cedar Falls location on Main Street and then all the way back. At the Waterloo location, there will be a patio party from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring local band, Whit & Erica.

On Thursday there will be a movie night showing “Hairspray” at the RiverLoop Amphitheater, sponsored by the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Before the showing there will be a brief drag show starting at 8:30 p.m.

Friday night’s festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on West Fourth Street between Washington and Commercial streets with live music, drag performers, food and merchandise vendors.

On the mainstage starting at 6 p.m. will be Mr. Softheart followed by NBC’s American Song Contest participant Alisabeth Von Presley and dancers at 7:30 p.m. Following Von Presley is Ultrabeat with electronic dance music.

Between each musical act will be drag performances featuring 13 performers at 5:45, 7:15 and 8:45 p.m. At 10:15 p.m. there will be a 30 minute mini-grand drag showcase.

There will also be a fashion show at the Waterloo Convention Center at 7 p.m.

Throughout the festival grounds there will be 45 vendors and exhibits. Tyer said popular ones include Waterloo Center for the Arts booths in the Kids Zone, a pit bull rescue group where people can meet puppies, OneIowa and voting rights booths, and the La Calle food truck.

Another new addition is “Pride Yoga” on Saturday with GrayLane Yoga. Teen yoga will begin at 10 a.m., followed by all-ages yoga at 11 a.m. The entire festival will open at noon on Saturday and continue until midnight.

Other new events on Saturday include an expanded education zone, art activities and installations and a kids zone. Miss Iowa 2022 Bailey Hodson, the state’s Miss America Contestant, will visit kids at 1:30 p.m. for story time.

Main stage events will happen all day from 1 to 11 p.m.

At 4:15 p.m., Olympian and two-time U.S. National Champion figure skater Timothy LeDuc, from Cedar Rapids, will speak and participate in a meet-and-greet with festival-goers. LeDuc will focus on what it’s like to be non-binary in the binary world of figure skating.

Musical acts include Whit & Erica and The Voice’s OneUp Duo & Full Band, among others. There will be eight drag performances in between live music. At 10:15 p.m., the Grand Drag Showcase will take place with nine performers for 45 minutes. After the showcase, Two Hype Crew, a 90s hip hop and R&B cover band will end the night.

Cedar Valley Pride said it recognizes each person’s right to their own health and encourages those who wish to wear a mask to do so. Masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated and immunocompromised people.

The festival will also have spaced-out booths, hand washing and sanitizer stations and no mass seating areas.

In 2021, more than 9,000 people attended the event.