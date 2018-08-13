WATERLOO — It is a banner year for Cedar Valley Pridefest — a rainbow-colored banner, if you will.
In its seventh year, the festival, which celebrates diversity and the LGBT community, has grown to a two-day event — Aug. 24 and 25 — and has lined up some big-name performers, including the Grammy Award-winning Indigo Girls, who will perform Friday night, and Thea Austin, who is slated for Saturday.
The event has grown each year, and organizers have received many requests to make it a two-day festival, said Mike Tyer, Pridefest marketing chair. Because of that support — and a new presenting sponsor, Hotel 4th & Waterloo Convention Center — planners were able to make the leap.
In addition to the financial support Hotel 4th (formerly Ramada Inn) has given, organizers were able to take advantage of its connections and booking agents to land some high-quality performers.
“They are also making space available for the art exhibit at the convention center and are offering a hospitality package — which includes two nights and two Pridefest tickets — at a competitive price,” Tyer said. “We are really excited to be partnering with Leslie Hospitality. We hope people will come further to experience all Cedar Falls and Waterloo have to offer.”
The festival kicks off at at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 with a DJ dance party featuring XRAYDJ on the main stage. Daphne Willis performs at 7:15 p.m., and the headliners, Indigo Girls, play at 9 p.m. Female and male impersonators will perform between the sets.
Then, from 10:30 p.m. to midnight, the gates will be open for a free community block party.
On Saturday, main stage performances begin at noon and include impersonators; roller derby demonstrations; a drag show and drag race; and music by Amelia & Melina, indie-folk sisters from the Cedar Valley. Headliner Thea Austin takes the stage at 9 p.m., and Sissy’s Sircus, a popular local burlesque dance troupe, performs at 11 p.m.
An art exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Waterloo Convention Center. The exhibit features art from artists of all ages and skill levels and either has an LGBT theme or is created by an LGBT artist.
There will be vendors selling merchandise and food, and informational booths will be set up. A kids’ zone will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and will include face painting and a juggler.
Also on Saturday, Cher impersonator Steven Andrade will perform as a special memorial tribute to Steven Siegel-Slykhuis from his family and friends. Andrade will perform at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Additionally, MET Transit will extend bus service for both days of Pridefest. Route 6 Cedar Falls University and Route 7 Cedar Falls Rainbow will run until 12:15 a.m. The main downtown stop will be West Fourth and Commercial streets. Riders can flag down a bus anywhere along the route.
A two-day concert pass, which includes the Indigo Girls concert and admission to Pridefest on Saturday, is $35 if purchased before Aug. 15, and $40 after; or a Saturday-only ticket is $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.
“We want to put on the best show for the best price possible,” Tyer said. “We get a lot of people telling us this is their favorite event of the summer. It’s kind of the last hurrah before school starts.”
Again this year, the event will be emceed by Courtney Michaels and Ruby James Knight. Both will perform as well.
Ruby James Knight is the alter ego of Jim Raymond, of Waterloo, who has a passion for Pridefest.
“It was something I didn’t think would ever happen in Waterloo,” he said. “The first year, we didn’t know what to expect, but the response was overwhelming. After that, it just blossomed.”
Raymond said Pridefest is a great thing for the city.
“For many years, the gay community had to live, basically, in the closet. Our bars were back in the corner in the dark. We had to put up with our cars getting egged, smoke bombs being thrown in our bar.
“Everybody is an individual, and no one should have to live in hiding, no matter how you live your life. And it’s not just about gays or lesbians. No one should have to live their life in fear.”
Raymond said the response to his emceeing and performing as Ruby James Knight has been wonderful.
“I never went into it to be Miss Popular or anything,” he said. “It’s just overwhelming when you go out on stage and you’re lip syncing to a song and people are singing right along with you. It gives me pride in doing it. If I can bring joy to people and entertain them, that’s what it’s all about.”
For those who haven’t been to Pridefest, Raymond encourages them to attend.
“Oh, do it once and you will come back again and again and again,” he said. “It’s such a diverse group of people ... . Once you go, you’ll be hooked.”
Though semi-retired, Raymond, 63, recently played a sold-out show at Kings & Queens Club in downtown Waterloo.
“This old girl’s still got something left,” he said.
Go to cedarvalleypride.com for more details, a full schedule and a list of sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.