WATERLOO — Music thumped through downtown Waterloo as Cedar Valley Pridefest sailed into its 11th year this weekend.

Organizers said a reprieve from the week’s record-breaking heat helped draw a good turnout for the event, which kicked off Friday night with live music and drag from local and regional acts on the main state on West Fourth Street.

Inside the renovated Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza, crowds watched a fashion show featuring several local designers.

“We are super excited to be able to put on an inclusive event in the Cedar Valley, and the turnout has been fantastic,” said Michelle Simon, executive board member.

This year’s event added an outdoor bar, and tweaked the outdoor entertainment lineup.

“We always have bands and then drag acts, and this year we have a few drag acts who also sing. So that’s really fun, we added a few different elements on the stage this year,” Simon said.

Headline acts – the Dragon Sisters performance art, drag performer and vocalist Ada Vox, and Leslie Hal and the Lys – took the stage Saturday night.

Saturday’s educational series included discussions on religion and homosexuality, allyship, filmmaking and a legislative update with current and former area state lawmakers.

The annual two-day festival usually draws around 8,000 attendees, according to organizers.

