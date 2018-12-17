CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center has established a new fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
The fund will help to provide long-term sustainability for the program that has been supporting children and families for nearly 50 years.
“This center has a long history of dedicated staff providing appropriate learning opportunities in a warm, caring environment. It’s a great program for children,” said Barb Gregersen, board member and educator. “The fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa will help ensure we are here for many more generations of children needing a great learning environment.”
As the fund is a permanent endowment fund with the Community Foundation, donors to the fund can take advantage of a 25 percent state tax credit made available through the Endow Iowa program, in addition to normal federal deductions for charitable gifts.
Financial gifts to the funds of any size are welcome. Gifts can be made to the CFNEIA administrative office at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. Checks should be made payable to Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center Endowment Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/cvpcccendowment.
Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center is a learning center offering a diverse indoor/outdoor learning environment in the Cedar Valley.
Founded in 1970, the preschool and child care center has provided quality early childhood education experiences for nearly 4,000 children in the Cedar Valley. The program offers year-round services for children ages 18 months to 11 years from diverse ethnicities, differing economic circumstances, various family compositions and varying capabilities.
