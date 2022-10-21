Cedar Valley prepares for Halloween, including trick-or-treating ahead of the holiday

CEDAR FALLS — It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year for those who love candy and costumes.

Count Mayor Rob Green and Acting Police Chief Mark Howard among those excited for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

“My big goal this year is to build community spirit by getting kids and families to trick-or-treat in their own neighborhoods, and not just go to the houses with the biggest and best candy bars,” said Green.

Waterloo and Cedar Falls officials have announced trick-or-treat hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Halloween falls on the following Monday.

“With Oct. 31 being on a Monday this year, we thought now would be a good time to experiment,” Green said.

By shifting trick-or-treating to the weekend, he said, the average working family will have more time to get ready and enjoy it. Additionally, by avoiding a school night, kids will have more opportunities the same day to get together for activities like sleep overs and costume parties.

The 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. window was designed for younger kids and their families to take advantage of the sunlight at the onset while avoiding the rush of nighttime bar and restaurant traffic.

“We’re thankful for Waterloo and their partnership this year,” said Green. “We’re looking forward to a great turnout.”

Last year, Halloween fell on a Sunday, and Green said there was noticeably “low” interest and participation. However, he recognizes that COVID-19 may have had an impact when cases were on the rise last fall.

“I’ve loved working on Halloween night,” said Howard. “It’s a fun time, and there’s lots of opportunities for memorable photos.”

Howard said the Police Division will have more officers on the streets “just to be seen” in all Cedar Falls neighborhoods, and have a presence – not because there have been past issues. In fact, he noted there have been few calls for service during past Halloween nights.

Nonetheless, safety is the number one priority. Howard recommends driving slowly through neighborhoods during trick-or-treat hours. Families should be cautious around vehicles and use sidewalks and crosswalks.

He also advises families to make their clothing or costumes visible in some manner. One way is reflective tape or glow sticks.

If families are giving out candy during trick-or-treating, Howard noted that they should have their outside lights on to signal they’re participating. Kids 12 years old and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Howard said to make sure children are wary of what they’re collecting in their baskets.

“As much as I loved those colored popcorn balls as a kid, we don’t recommend giving out homemade treats,” he said. In other words, stick to the standard wrapped candy.

Trick-or-treat night will be the peak of “Halloweek” in Cedar Falls and Waterloo showcasing creative activities, imagination, and community spirit. Sunday to Oct. 29 are the set days.

The Hearst Center for the Arts will host pumpkin painting and other creative and spooky art activities during its Halloween Carnival event Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Register online at bit.ly/HearstRegister.

Green and the Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Bureau will be teaming up for the inaugural “Mayor’s Halloween House Decorating Contest” Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to determine the first, second and third place winners around town. Sign up to participate by visiting: bit.ly/CedarFallsHalloween.

On Oct. 28, the University of Northern Iowa’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry will host free science demonstrations and fun activities in a haunted house-like environment from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free event will take place on the second floor of McCollum Science Hall, at the southeast end of campus near College Street.

In addition, the UNI Botanical Center just west of McCollum Hall will host Halloween-themed activities from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The events are open to the public and costumes are encouraged.

Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., will be the annual Trick or Treating in the Downtown District.

A number of events are planned in Waterloo, as well.

The Phelps Youth Pavilion will host a trick-or-treat event Thursday with crafts, goodies and a “silly tale” presented by Black Hawk Children’s Theatre. Costumes are encouraged. The cost is $2 for members and $5 for nonmembers. Online reservations are required by Monday at waterloo-centerforthearts.org.

Downtown Waterloo will host trick-or-treating Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition, there will be vendors in Lincoln Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dozens of other Cedar Valley events and activities can be found online at cedarfallstourism.org. People can also contact Green at mayor@cedarfalls.com with events like trunk-or-treats that he will publicize.