CEDAR FALLS -- It wasn't your typical prayer.
"We recognize the inherent goodness of non-motorized vehicles," the Rev. Brian King, a member of the Cedar Falls Ministerial Alliance, said to a gathering of Lycra-clad, helmet-wearing people gathered in the Gateway Park shelter Saturday morning. "Oh God, bless these, our bikes. Anoint our brakes, that we may know our limits."
Some of those tongue-in-cheek lines elicited laughter from the roughly 110 people signed up to tackle the Bridge-2-Bridge Ride, the first ride of the weekend at the fourth annual Cedar Valley Pedal Fest, a weekend of themed bicycle rides around the Cedar Valley.
But one line at least was deadly serious: "Pray for victims of road rage."
In a place that has arguably one of the best paved trail systems in the nation, the Cedar Valley also has had its share of bicycle fatalities on public roads, where bicycles are legally allowed and had to ride during parts of several Pedal Fest rides.
"We're out there. We'll be as visible as we can," said Roger White, who was coordinating and riding on the Bridge-2-Bridge. "We need a cooperating public to put down their phones and pay attention."
Some rides, like Saturday morning's Perkins Pancake Pedal, encouraged riders to wear balloon-filled socks on their helmets, "because we're shy," Pedal Fest co-chair Leigh Yarger joked. She stole the idea from seeing it on RAGBRAI, the state-crossing ride that takes place later this month.
"Then you can find each other," Yarger said.
Pedal Fest -- free and open to all ages and abilities -- is a partnership of Cedar Valley Cyclists, the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, Cedar Valley Association of Soft Trails and Cedar Trails Partnership, the latter of which put on the similar Cedar Trails Festival for several years.
Each ride on Pedal Fest caters to different interests. The Market to Market stopped at farmers' markets in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, while the Homes With History took riders on a self-guided route of historic homes open for tours. Today's rides include a trip to the Denver American Legion for a all-you-can-eat waffle breakfast, a Dirt Ride on the George Wyth State Park soft trails, and a Pedal to the Puppet Show ride at 2 p.m. that includes a book giveaway.
A total of 11 different rides, plus a Saturday Bike Rodeo, were on offer. White, who lead the Bridge-2-Bridge, noted that ride had been held since before Pedal Fest and was a celebration of the replacement of two Cedar Valley Nature Trail bridges -- the Evansdale Bridge and the McFarlane Park Bridge in La Porte City -- washed away in the 2008 floods.
"It's to celebrate and commemorate what the community did in replacing two bridges," White said. "That was a Herculean effort."
Most of the money to replace the bridges was raised by White's group and others in the cycling community, supplemented by funding from grants and county boards of supervisors.
Flood-related replacement and other work on the trail system continues -- White mentioned the Wolf Creek Bridge in La Porte City, which needs to be replaced for "age-related" reasons.
Larry Buchholz with Cedar Trails Partnership said cyclists expect the Cedar Valley Nature Trails to live up to its reputation, and said his group and others have been working hard to do that.
"When we started ... there were no rides, maybe one or two a year," Buchholz said. He pointed to all of the bicycle rides in the warm months -- BikeIowa.com shows nine advertised rides in the state just this weekend alone.
"People come here -- it's a destination for bike riders," Buchholz added. "We've got 110 miles of paved trails, loops up to 50 or 60 miles, so whatever level of rider can come here."
