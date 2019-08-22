WATERLOO — At 6:30 p.m. in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo, members of Cedar Valley Patriots For Christ and the Rev. Sam Jones of Faith Baptist Church will hold a time of prayer, repentance and proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ in response to Cedar Valley Pridefest, an annual festival in downtown Waterloo, that starts Friday.
“I take the position that righteousness exalts a nation and therefore I stand for traditional marriage between one man and one woman as the only legitimate form of marriage,” Jones said. “When a city takes pride in a particular sin I believe it calls specifically for Christians to rise up and intercede by pleading with God for mercy and seeking repentance from the people. It is out of love for the people and love for what is right that I invite you to join me as we pray for God to move in our midst and start a revival right here in the Cedar Valley.”
Cedar Valley Pridefest is a two-day event that highlights the diverse gay, lesbian, bi-sexual and transgender community of eastern Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Events begin tonight and continue through the weekend for the 8th annual event.
This year marks 50 years since the pivotal Stonewall Riots in the fight for LGBTQ rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.