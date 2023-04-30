WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is looking for volunteers to help make the plant life flourish and there and get rid weeds.
St. Timothy Lutheran Church is looking for volunteers to make sure its playgrounds are safe, kept up, and look great. Volunteers would be using shovels and an edging machine.
Together for Youth offers education and support for adolescent parents. Volunteers are needed to help watch the children while the parents learn.
Friendship Village have a lot of birthday days to celebrate each month. They are looking for people to fill roles such as singers, dancers and instrumentalists. Whether its solo or a group, volunteers have 30 minutes to perform. They can also get a meal for their service.
Restore Independent Mobility seeks volunteers for those willing to help out as a power wheelchair mechanic. Training will be provided. No mechanical skills are required – just a curiosity and willingness to learn.
Guiding Star Cedar Valley is looking for Childwatch volunteers who would get to spend time with the children through play and conversations while their parents receive their care.
Thrive Together is looking for a social media post designer. Volunteers would put posts together to help educate the community of the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community.