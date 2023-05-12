WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- The Walnut Neighborhood Association is hosting a Neighborhood Night Out and need people to help serve guests food.
- My Waterloo Days needs multiple volunteers to help with many events.
- The Furry 5K put on by the Cedar Bend Humane Society needs volunteers at the watering stations and giveaway booth.
- The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with their music education program through their youth center.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony
COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES
Nurses 2
Nurses 3
Nurses 4
Nurses 5
Nurses 6
Nurses 7
Nurses 8
Nurses 9
Nurses 10
Nurses 11
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.