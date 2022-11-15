Cedar Valley organizations seek volunteers for seasonal events, helping those in need

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- Join UNI Local Food Program at one of their many projects producing and distributing local, nutritious, and culturally relevant food to families throughout the Cedar Valley.
- Help those who may need an extra hand during the holidays and “adopt a family." Operation Threshold is helping people connect with the families in need.
- Volunteers are needed for events and activities during Waterloo Lights the Night, the holiday presentation presented by Experience Waterloo.
- YOU And I Care needs Social Caring Coaches who will be trained in the Coaching Circles method, as well as volunteers to participate in Deep Listening for those who need healing and growth.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.