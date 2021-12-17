Cedar Valley organizations receive grants from Veridian Credit Union

WATERLOO – Six organizations in the Cedar Valley have received grants from Veridian Credit Union.

The credit union awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 each annually. Grants are awarded for general operating expenses of nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness. This year grants given totaled $70,000.

Recipients are The Job Foundation in Cedar Falls, $5,000; in Waterloo, Exceptional Persons Inc., $1,250, House of Hope, $5,000 and Operation Threshold, $5,000; in Waverly, Friends of the Family, $5,000 and The Larrabee Center Inc., $1,250.

Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to distribute Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. Details are available to veridiancu.org/grants.

