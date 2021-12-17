Cedar Valley organizations receive grants from Veridian Credit Union

Almond Joy
Ingredients:
Crust:
1 1/2 c. toasted almonds
1/4 c. brown sugar, lightly packed
4 T. unsalted butter, melted
Directions:
Prepare oven to 350-degrees. Coarsely chop almonds in a food processor or blender. Add sugar and melted butter. Process the mixture until finely chopped. Using plastic wrap as an aid, press mixture into the bottom and along the sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Bake 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let it cool.
Filling:
1/2 c. canned Coco Lopez coconut cream
3 oz. white chocolate, chopped
1/4 c. sour cream
4 T. unsalted butter, cut into pieces at room temperature
1 1/4 c. shredded sweetened coconut, lightly packed
Directions:
Bring coconut cream to boil in a heavy saucepan. Reduce heat to low. Add white chocolate and stir until it is melted. Pour mixture into a medium bowl. Whisk in sour cream. Add butter and whisk until it melts into batter and the batter is a smooth consistency. Stir in shredded coconut. Chill until filling is very cold, but not set, about 1 hour. Spoon filling into crust, smooth top. Chill until set.
Topping:
1/4 c. heavy whipping cream
3 T. unsalted butter
2 T. light corn syrup
4 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped
2 oz. white chocolate, chopped and melted in double boiler
Directions:
In a heavy saucepan, combine whipping cream, butter and corn syrup and bring to a low boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to low. Add bittersweet chocolate and stir until melted. Pour over tart, covering filling. Spread topping with back of spoon to cover evenly. Spoon melted white chocolate into pastry bag fitted with small tip. Pipe in parallel vertical lines over topping, spacing evenly. With a skewer or toothpick drag the lines to form a decorative pattern in the chocolate. Chill and serve.
Serves 12