 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Valley organizations receive grants from Veridian Credit Union

  • 0
Veridian logo new

WATERLOO – Six organizations in the Cedar Valley have received grants from Veridian Credit Union.

The credit union awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 each annually. Grants are awarded for general operating expenses of nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness. This year grants given totaled $70,000.

Recipients are The Job Foundation in Cedar Falls, $5,000; in Waterloo, Exceptional Persons Inc., $1,250, House of Hope, $5,000 and Operation Threshold, $5,000; in Waverly, Friends of the Family, $5,000 and The Larrabee Center Inc., $1,250.

5 months for $5

Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to distribute Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. Details are available to veridiancu.org/grants.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sound on! Watch this adorable porcupine munch on sweet potatoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News