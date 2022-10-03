Cedar Valley organizations more prepared to interact with clients with dementia thanks to training

WATERLOO — Dozens of Cedar Valley businesses and organizations have gained a better understanding of how to interact with people who have dementia.

Thirty different entities have taken advantage of special training from Dementia Friendly Iowa since shortly before the onset of the pandemic, said Megan Zimmerman, who coordinates the program for the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

A total of 43 have received the training in Iowa.

UNI dementia simulation gives people greater understanding of experience living at home What makes this creation the first in Iowa, and possibly the entire country, is that the simulation resembles the experience of someone who has dementia and continues to lives at home.

“We teach them the signs someone has dementia and how to communicate with them most effectively,” said Zimmerman. “And we make recommendations on effective practices that cater as much to the organization or business as possible.”

It can be as simple as being patient and repeating messages. Or it could be something unique that makes a difference, Zimmerman said.

An example is a financial institution flagging an account, making tellers aware the account holder has dementia and may unintentionally be withdrawing a large amount of money.

“These scenarios come up more often than people realize and come up in common places people visit like a bank or grocery store,” said Zimmerman. “What’s been really encouraging is seeing the businesses and organizations take action.”

At least half of a business’ employees must attend the one-hour session for it to receive the “Dementia Friendly” designation. Retraining is recommended if turnover is common.

After completing the one-time training, the organization is recognized with a decal, certificate, and social media branding.

“We now understand the uphill battle they face every day,” said Melanie Schwitters, associate doctor at Schofield Chiropractic Group in Cedar Falls.

Her team has become more “methodical” in its approach.

The staff learned to slowly approach clients, be in their visual field and avoid noise that could confuse them.

Physically, some examples are being more mindful of how patients are positioned face down on the tables, and “lighter” in the force chiropractors use on their bodies by more regularly using their “activator” tools.

“It opened our eyes as to how we can be a more empathetic and understanding provider,” she said.

Anna Caughron, director of sales at Amy Wienands Real Estate, said the training helped her team see dementia through the lens of those dealing with the condition, bringing the staff as close as possible to realizing “what it’s like to walk in their shoes.”

Waterloo library offering dementia caregiver kits The Waterloo Public Library is providing Alzheimer's and other dementia-related disease caregiver kits for check out.

They heard from Kevin Dill, one of their customers, who has Lewy body dementia. She said the training helped staff become more empathetic and made dementia “a little more real to them.”

Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, said her organization became more “aware and watchful” as a result of the training.

The lessons are most important when communicating with people living with dementia who are making financial decisions involving the charitable nonprofit or volunteering at one of their events.

“We also share what we learn with other nonprofits, and help to grow the overall network,” she said.

Other dementia-focused services offered in the community benefit those with the disease.

A dementia caregiver kit can be borrowed from the Waterloo Public Library.

Amy Rousselow, marketing and volunteer services manager, said books, DVDs, music, games and other tactile objects are provided for patients with various levels of dementia to spark meaningful conversation starters and memory sharing. Additionally, she said, they allow caregivers a “break” from the “exhausting jobs” of guiding and engaging people with dementia.

The Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls offers a “Friends Memory Café” from 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Connie Svoboda, development coordinator, said it offers “leisurely fun and friendship.”

Last month, attendees made cider using an apple press. She was surprised by how many had not used one, but said the lessons are not the largest benefit, it’s the fellowship gained by the participants.

“It’s nice to have that friendship with those who are going through the same thing,” she said.