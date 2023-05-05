WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- The Walnut Neighborhood Association is hosting a Neighborhood Night Out and need help serving food to guests.
- The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden need help setting up tents and chairs for events.
- The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program is looking for math tutors for the summer.
- Guiding Star Cedar Valley is looking for 'childwatch' volunteers to spend time with children through play and conversations while their parents receive care.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
