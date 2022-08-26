Cedar Valley organization includes LGBTQ+ people of all ages

WATERLOO — One of the city’s newest organizations is here, queer and ready to take action in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Cedar Valley LGBTQ+ Coalition, started in early 2022, is working on giving opportunities to all people – kids and adults – for a safe space.

Sam Blatt, the coalition’s treasurer, noted that nowadays many safe spaces are online and not in real life. The organization seeks to cultivate those real-life spaces where people feel affirmed in their identity and supported in their growth, according to its mission statement.

“We want to promote that we want to include people who don’t feel included,” Blatt said.

She has some concerns about that in the Cedar Valley, based on 2021 data about LGBTQ+ equality in city government from the Human Rights Campaign and The Equality Federation. The HRC Municipal Equality Index says the data demonstrates the ways cities support their LGBTQ+ community even when states and federal governments don’t.

Waterloo scored the lowest of nine Iowa cities included on the scorecard – 71 out of 100. Iowa’s average was 93 points and the U.S. average is 67.

Dubuque, Iowa City and West Des Moines each received 100. Davenport scored 98, Cedar Rapids got 97, Des Moines got 96, Ames had 94 and Sioux City got 79. Cedar Falls was not rated.

Waterloo scored well in non-discrimination laws and law enforcement, which includes having an LGBTQ+ police liaison or task force and reporting hate crime statistics to the FBI.

It didn’t do so well in the areas of transgender-inclusive health care benefits or an inclusive workspace in municipal work places. Waterloo also didn’t score well in efforts to ensure LGBTQ+ residents are included in city services and programs.

“We’re good but could do so much better,” said Blatt. “I don’t feel like I’ll get hate crimed but I don’t put a pride flag outside of my house.”

Blatt said that she found the queer community as an adult and believes things could have been different if there was more of an LGBTQ+ presence in her life at a younger age.

That’s why the group is focused on creating shared spaces for kids as well as adults. She noted a lot of the community mostly gathers at gay bars.

In May, though, the organization hosted an event at the local Boys & Girls Club for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults to meet.

During the event, young people said they would like to see more LGBTQ+ oriented activities – such as a dance, and connections to other schools’ Gay-Straight Alliances, according to organizers.

The coalition currently does not have an office space. However, it is working on creating more events and will be present at Cedar Valley Pridefest being held downtown Friday and Saturday.