Cedar Valley musicians finding new ways to spread music during coronavirus restrictions

Zach Hagen of Waterloo is used to playing guitar on Facebook Live, but more to get exposure than to make money. Now he’s doing both, and posting more frequently to make up for the lost gigs.

“With the quarantine, there aren’t any shows or street busking opportunities,” Hagen said. “So being able to post these videos on a more social scale online is nice.”

Some venues are finding ways to continue paying musicians, like Octopus in Cedar Falls, which streamed a couple of solo artists from its empty bar on College Hill.

“Very much like a night out in a chat room setting,” guitarist Joel Sires said of his performance at Octopus last week. “People were goofing with each other and laughing and genuinely enjoying themselves. It was nice to see.”

Octopus owner Dave Deibler has stopped staging shows as he’s re-evaluated even that limited amount of contact. He’s working to put on live performances from musicians’ homes through the Octopus podcast, noting his business only survives by continuing to put on live music.