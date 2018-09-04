WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host Cultural Perspectives: A Cedar Valley Mental Health Summit from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus.
The summit will focus on tools and best practices to support individuals in the community facing mental health challenges, including nurses, EMS professionals, substance abuse counselors, social workers, educators and other healthcare providers.
Sessions at the summit focus on mental health challenges in refugee and immigrant populations. The summit will feature two keynote addresses, an opening keynote by Tabitha Grier-Reed, Ph.D., L.P., and a closing address by John Moe. Grier-Reed is an associate professor and educational psychologist at the University of Minnesota. Moe is an American writer and radio personality. He’s the host and creator of the award-winning podcast The Hilarious World of Depression. Previously, Moe was a freelance reporter and later a senior reporter and senior correspondent for the American Public Media radio program, Weekend America.
The summit is a collaborative effort between Hawkeye Community College, Cedar Valley United Way, the University of Northern Iowa, Waterloo Community Schools, UnityPoint Health, EMBARC, Lutheran Services in Iowa, People’s Community Health Clinic, and Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare–Iowa. For more information or to register, go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/mental-health-summit or call 296-4290.
