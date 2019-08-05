OSAGE — The Cedar Valley Memories Smolik Exhibit, displaying rare antique steam tractors and farm implements, will come alive during the 24th annual Cedar Valley Memories Power Show on Saturday and Sunday. The show takes place on the Cedar Valley Memories grounds, 18791 Highway 9, just west of Osage.
This year’s event will feature Oliver Tractors.
Old-time threshing will take place each day.
Beginning at 2 p.m. each day, plowing demonstrations of the 1912 Reeves 40-140 Cross Compound engine pulling the 1910 John Deere 14-bottom lever-lift plow will be held.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, an adult tractor pull will take place. At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a sanctioned Kiddie Pedal Pull.
Live demonstrations will begin each day at 9 a.m. They include old-time saw mills, blacksmithing, shingle and screwmaking, horse-drawn equipment, refurbished Osage Train Depot and Fix River Knitting Machines.
You have free articles remaining.
A flea market, omelet breakfast from 7-10 a.m., and lunch by the Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Association starting at noon will be available both days.
Rare pieces of machinery will either be on display or in use, including four additional antique steam engines: a 1913 Case model 110 engine; a 1922 Advance-Rumley, a 1910 Phoenix caterpillar log-hauler and a 1878 Blumentritt steam tractor along with a collection of antique farming implements — all part of the Smolik Exhibit.
Those wishing to view the exhibit at a different time may contact the Mitchell County Historical Museum at (641) 832-2574 to schedule an appointment.
Cost of admission is a $5 button good for both days. Children 12 and younger are free.
For more information call (641) 330-2017 or go to www.mitchellcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.