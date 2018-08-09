OSAGE — The Cedar Valley Memories Smolik Exhibit, displaying rare antique steam tractors and farm implements, will come alive during the 23rd annual Cedar Valley Memories Power Show on Saturday and Sunday.
The show takes place on the Cedar Valley Memories grounds, 18791 Highway 9, just west of Osage.
This year’s event will feature International Farmall Tractors.
Beginning at 2 p.m. each day, plowing demonstrations of the 1912 Reeves 40-140 Cross Compound engine pulling the 1910 John Deere 14-bottom lever-lift plow will be held.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, an adult tractor pull will be held. On Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a sanctioned Kiddie Pedal Pull.
Live demonstrations will begin each day at 9 a.m.
A flea market, a silent auction, breakfast at 7 a.m. and lunch at noon also will be available.
Rare pieces of machinery will either be on display or in use.
Those wishing to view the exhibit at a different time may contact the Mitchell County Historical Museum at (641) 832-2574 to schedule an appointment.
Cost of admission is a $5 button good for both days. Children 12 and younger are free.
For more information call (641) 330-2017 or go to www.mitchell countyhistoricalsociety.org.
