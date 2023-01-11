 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Cedar Valley Medical Specialists opens mental wellness clinic in Parkersburg

  • 0
mental health awareness
Shutterstock

PARKERSBURG — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists has opened a new branch: Cedar Valley Mental Wellness in Parkersburg to provide mental wellness services.

Services are provided by Kelsie Swisher, ARNP, and Megan Heise, ARNP, who have been practicing providers in the Cedar Valley for multiple years. Both obtained their psychiatric education from Allen College in Waterloo. They worked in emergency services and most recently, at Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.

The new clinic is located at 505 Coates St., and current hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

A new mental health hotline, '988,' has received over two million texts and calls since its launch six months ago.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News