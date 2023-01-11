Cedar Valley Medical Specialists opens mental wellness clinic in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists has opened a new branch: Cedar Valley Mental Wellness in Parkersburg to provide mental wellness services.
Services are provided by Kelsie Swisher, ARNP, and Megan Heise, ARNP, who have been practicing providers in the Cedar Valley for multiple years. Both obtained their psychiatric education from Allen College in Waterloo. They worked in emergency services and most recently, at Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.
The new clinic is located at 505 Coates St., and current hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A new mental health hotline, '988,' has received over two million texts and calls since its launch six months ago.
7 apps to help you budget and save money in 2023
Mint
This personal finance app
Mint by Intuit (the company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks) is user-friendly and free, making it one of the most popular on our list. If you like having a highly organized budget, Mint divides your purchases by category — from entertainment to pet supplies — and allows you to set spending limits. If you near your monthly budget, you’ll get an alert on your phone to help you slow down.
YNAB
If you want an app that syncs with your bank account and categorizes spending like Mint,
YNAB (You Need A Budget) is another great pick. YNAB goes a step further and aims to change your relationship with money. If you want to tackle your spending while feeling less stressed and guilty about necessary expenses, this $99 per year multi-platform software is for you.
Qapital
If you want some help saving for a big purchase or event, try
Qapital. This app helps you automate savings by rounding up purchases or setting a monthly goal. It also has budget and investment portfolio management tools. There are three plans — basic, complete and premium — that run from $3 to $12 per month.
Acorns
This investing app automatically rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar. That extra money is then transferred into an
Acorns investment account, which can help you build longer-term financial security. While Acorn funds can go up and down, you can customize your mix of conservative and aggressive investments.
Personal Capital
Personal Capital is another great investing tool that also helps you budget and track your spending. This free app can monitor your checking, savings and credit card accounts, as well as your 401(k) and mortgage.
Qoins
If you have an overwhelming debt that’s hanging over your head,
Qoins makes it manageable to pay off. The app breaks up your debt payments into manageable small transfers so you can finally make a dent in your credit card bills or student loan payments.
Honeydue
Combining your finances with a significant other can be complicated.
Honeydue aims to simplify the process. Both parties can sync bank accounts but you can share how much you show to your partner. Together you can create custom spending categories to manage your household budget.
