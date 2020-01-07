WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists P.C. and Drs. Matthew J. Kettman and James J. Poock have announced the opening of Cedar Valley Primary Access, a form of direct primary care, at 110 Plaza Circle in Waterloo.
A location will also be opening at 2143 W. Fourth St. SW in Waverly in later this month.
This new practice offers 24/7 access to unlimited telemedicine for a monthly fee from trusted long-time area general practitioners.
“Direct primary care is a great option for someone choosing a higher deductible plan to save money on their premiums,” said Kettman. “I’m still going to continue to see my patients with traditional plans, but this gives them an affordable alternative.”
Cedar Valley Primary Access is designed for individuals, families, and employers who wish to save money on insurance premiums or for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
In addition to 24/7 access to unlimited telemedicine, unlimited office visits, and discounted prescriptions, labs, and scans, Cedar Valley Primary Access also offers same or next-day specialist access in the Cedar Valley network and office-based primary care procedures such as mole removal and Cortisone injections.
You have free articles remaining.
“Direct primary care allows me to practice without the interference and regulatory burden imposed by the insurance companies,” said Dr. Poock. “This allows me to provide care for my patients in the way they and I see as best for them and in a cost-effective manner that saves them money.”
The Cedar Valley Primary Access Clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.
To apply for membership, go to CVPrimaryAccess.com.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.