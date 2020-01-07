{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists P.C. and Drs. Matthew J. Kettman and James J. Poock have announced the opening of Cedar Valley Primary Access, a form of direct primary care, at 110 Plaza Circle in Waterloo.

A location will also be opening at 2143 W. Fourth St. SW in Waverly in later this month.

This new practice offers 24/7 access to unlimited telemedicine for a monthly fee from trusted long-time area general practitioners.

“Direct primary care is a great option for someone choosing a higher deductible plan to save money on their premiums,” said Kettman. “I’m still going to continue to see my patients with traditional plans, but this gives them an affordable alternative.”

Cedar Valley Primary Access is designed for individuals, families, and employers who wish to save money on insurance premiums or for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

In addition to 24/7 access to unlimited telemedicine, unlimited office visits, and discounted prescriptions, labs, and scans, Cedar Valley Primary Access also offers same or next-day specialist access in the Cedar Valley network and office-based primary care procedures such as mole removal and Cortisone injections.

“Direct primary care allows me to practice without the interference and regulatory burden imposed by the insurance companies,” said Dr. Poock. “This allows me to provide care for my patients in the way they and I see as best for them and in a cost-effective manner that saves them money.”

The Cedar Valley Primary Access Clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.

To apply for membership, go to CVPrimaryAccess.com.

