WATERLOO — New leaders in the community’s law enforcement agencies are looking ahead to ramp up their departments in the coming year following a shortage of officer applicants.

Joe Leibold, a 32-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, was appointed chief of the department in November.

Mark Howard was named chief of the Cedar Falls Police Department, also in November. He has been with the department since 2007.

Leibold sees the upcoming year as a time to strengthen the department’s leadership after repopulating the ranks in the wake of retirements and departures.

Last year, five officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant, four were promoted to lieutenant and two were promoted to captain.

“We have a lot of new people in those roles,” Leibold said. He said 2023 will be a time to focus on training the new leaders.

Since December 2021 the police department has hired 15 sworn officers — more than 10% of its force.

As of February, the department was still down four officers from its total strength of 123 officers.

But the shortfalls isn’t as large as in recent years. In 2022 at this time, there were nine openings, and the department was in the process of seeking applicants to put together a fresh civil service list.

Nationwide, fewer people are applying for law enforcement jobs, a side effect of the racial justice movement following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, officials say.

When Leibold applied for the Waterloo Police Department in 1990, he was one of about 300 applicants.

Those days are gone, Leibold said. But he notes people trying out for police jobs now are people with a serious focus on entering the field, as opposed to people who are just looking for work. Of the 300 candidates in 1990, a good portion had also applied at the local tractor plant and the cabinet manufacturer, Leibold said.

“Applicants for police positions have declined over the years, but the quality of the applicants has not,” Leibold said.

The path to hiring an officer can take months to advertise, collect applications, complete the physical and the medical testing. Those who qualify are placed on a civil service list, and the department hires from the list.

After being hired, new officers attend the state law academy for 16 weeks. Following that, they pair up with a field training officer for 12 to 16 weeks, learning the ropes until they can work on their own.

“Most of those field training officers have been in a constant state of training for all of 2022,” Leibold said.

The Cedar Falls Police Department has had similar problems retaining officers and recruiting new candidates, said Chief Mark Howard.

“We don’t get the turnout we used to,” he said.

The department often draws on University of Northern Iowa graduates who came from other communities. They serve a few years and then decide to return home or head for larger cities, he said.

“It’s a generational thing, and there are opportunities everywhere. The Des Moines metro area offers a lot,” Howard said.

The department has been testing twice a year, in the spring and summer, to keep it ranks filled.

Howard said since becoming chief, his focus is on increasing scenario-based training.

This would include a multi-week critical incident training course as well as training in encountering people in mental health crisis and de-escalation.

The Cedar Falls Police Department will also undertake more public outreach and community engagement, Howard said.

This will include a citizen/youth academy to give residents an inside look at police work.

