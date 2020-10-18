Cedar Valley law enforcement agencies lag in diversity

That includes starting a new Police Explorer program for middle and high school students in Waterloo, which Fitzgerald said would serve “as a pipeline for early and positive contacts with our youth community.”

It’s important for kids to see adults who look like them in a profession they might want to enter someday, Banks said. But just as important is better training for white officers who may not have grown up around Black people.

“They wanna come in, their hands are on their gun, pointing their finger — that would piss me off too. Why is your hand on your gun?” Banks said. “(White officers are) going into these Black communities, and they don’t know how to talk ... The most powerful weapon we got is our mouth.”

In Cedar Falls the police force is 93% white, which more closely mirrors the city’s 91.5% white population. Police Chief Craig Berte said his department has been working on becoming less majority-male.

“We have worked very hard for decades to have one of the highest percentages of female officers for a police department in Iowa,” Berte said, noting his department has had around 20% to 25% female officers “for nearly three decades.”