Cedar Valley law enforcement agencies lag in diversity

Daniel Banks didn’t set out to become a cop, let alone police chief of a small town. But the Waterloo East High graduate loves the profession.
He’s worked in Oelwein, Tripoli and Sumner, soaking in the small-town atmosphere, enjoying the ability to walk down the street and talk to people or shoot the breeze at a late-night bonfire. He’s sure he wouldn’t be able to do that if he worked in his hometown of Waterloo, a much larger city with many more calls for service.
“I believe I was made or built for small-town policing. I just have the personality for it,” Banks said.
But there are forces Banks, now chief of police in Hudson, can’t control.
Banks identifies as multiracial. He was raised in Waterloo by a Black father who worked for years at Deere and Co. and a white mother who worked and took care of Banks and his two older brothers. In 98%-white Hudson, he stands out.
“I go into these predominantly white communities — I’m 6-4, 300-some pounds — I come in, ‘Who’s this big Green Mile coming into our community trying to tell us what to do?’” Banks said. “Yeah, there are still some racist people. I’ve ran across them.”
Then there are the Black friends Banks grew up with who no longer talk to him or tell him he’s an Uncle Tom, a “sellout” who wears “the white man’s uniform.”
“I wish there were more minorities in this field, but nobody wants to deal with the harassment,” Banks said. “It’s like you’re betraying the Black community.”
With police brutality, higher rates of nonwhite incarceration and the killing of Black people by police across the U.S. amplified by the Black Lives Matter movement, it can seem as if modern-day policing pits the majority-white police forces against the minority populations they serve.
That dynamic, police chiefs and county sheriffs told The Courier, makes it difficult to recruit nonwhite officers and deputies. That’s reflected in the numbers on police departments and sheriff’s offices across Northeast Iowa.
“Tragic events over the last few years have certainly made it more difficult to recruit officers of color,” said Helen Haire, University of Northern Iowa police chief. The entire campus police force is white despite a campus that’s 20% nonwhite.
As in Hudson, Waterloo has its first-ever Black police chief, Joel Fitzgerald, heading the department. But while Waterloo’s population is around 16% Black, just four of the 119 police officers are Black — 3.4%.
Ninety-five percent of the officers are white, something Fitzgerald said he hopes to change.
“We have taken several approaches to improve diversity within our ranks and to help our members identify their own implicit biases, which should help to improve police community relationships,” Fitzgerald said.
That includes starting a new Police Explorer program for middle and high school students in Waterloo, which Fitzgerald said would serve “as a pipeline for early and positive contacts with our youth community.”
It’s important for kids to see adults who look like them in a profession they might want to enter someday, Banks said. But just as important is better training for white officers who may not have grown up around Black people.
“They wanna come in, their hands are on their gun, pointing their finger — that would piss me off too. Why is your hand on your gun?” Banks said. “(White officers are) going into these Black communities, and they don’t know how to talk ... The most powerful weapon we got is our mouth.”
In Cedar Falls the police force is 93% white, which more closely mirrors the city’s 91.5% white population. Police Chief Craig Berte said his department has been working on becoming less majority-male.
“We have worked very hard for decades to have one of the highest percentages of female officers for a police department in Iowa,” Berte said, noting his department has had around 20% to 25% female officers “for nearly three decades.”
Recruiting anyone at all has become a problem for departments in recent years, including in Waverly, where the police force is 100% white in a 92.5% white city.
“We are having a difficult time attracting qualified applicants. That actually goes for all candidates applying,” said Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, whose deputies and jailers are 88% white in an 84.5% white county, said the current “stigma attached to law enforcement” is one of the biggest issues he faces with recruiting.
“We simply must continue to prove that law enforcement is an honorable profession that must represent the communities they serve, and that comes with time and continued positive interaction,” Thompson said. “One misstep and/or one bad news story from states away only serves to undermine our continuing efforts to win favor and earn trust.”
That trust, said Banks, is earned — on both sides of the law — with respect and accountability.
“Instead of ‘defund the police,’ how about ‘fund the police’ to get more of us on the street in a positive light?” he said. “If we get out of our cars more and make some positive contacts, it will go a long ways.”
More than 80 percent of the law enforcement agencies in the Heartland region don’t mirror the racial makeup of the communities they are sworn to protect and serve.
