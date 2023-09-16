CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Trails Partnership, in conjunction with the Iowa DNR and George Wyth State Park, will hold a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, for the newly paved section of the Cedar Valley Lakes Trail from Krieg’s Crossing to the George Wyth Lodge.

Through the efforts of the DNR, INRCOG, and Cedar Valley Trails Partnership raising funds through individual donations, a grant was secured through the COVID Relief Recreational Trail Program to complete this 1.4 mile project.

The ribbon cutting will be held at the George Wyth Lodge. There will be a short program followed by refreshments and organized bike rides leaving on the trail at 5:45 p.m.

For more information visit https://cedarvalleytrails.org/events/