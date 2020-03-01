Cedar Valley investors breathe new life into historic buildings

Bolger said the project required some ingenuity to work around the materials used in the original construction but noted “some of the hardest challenges that come with the project will also provide some of the best features.”

All of the apartments will feature a mix of exposed steel, concrete and clay-tile block while mixing in modern elements.

“By leaving many of the original ceilings and walls exposed, we think people will really be amazed when they see how the existing structure was constructed,” Bolger said. “It’s pretty incredible to think back to the materials, tools and equipment that were available when they constructed this building, and that will be on full display.”

Kade Hoppenworth and Dan Cooley are also hoping to show off the historic character of the former Friedl Bakery building at 300 Commercial St., across the street from the downtown Waterloo SingleSpeed Brewing Co. project, which is also a repurposed bakery.

The duo is working on a $3.5 million project to create street-level storefronts or offices with a dozen apartments on the top two floors.