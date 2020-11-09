Cedar Valley hospitals beg public to wear masks, stay apart in face of 'pandemic fatigue'

The 4,249 new Iowa cases recorded from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday brought the state’s total since the pandemic began to 148,391. The number of deaths also increased by 14 to 1,829.

On Saturday, the state was reporting 901 hospitalizations, down from 912 on Friday. In the past 24 hours, 165 patients have been admitted. Also, there are 194 patients in the ICU, up from 188 on Friday.

The good news, local officials said, is that there was still time to turn things around. Wearing a face mask in public places, being socially distant, washing your hands and being cautious about spending time where people aren’t doing these things are all at the top of Adams’ list.

“You may feel great, but you may have COVID, and you may give it to someone else and that someone else is more susceptible” to complications, Adams said. “That’s the challenge we have, is to counteract that.”

Sojka agreed it will take more people taking the virus seriously to have any chance of the hospitals stopping the surge.

“We’ve got to slow this down before it overwhelms all of the health systems — not only in the Cedar Valley, but all over the state and the country,” he said.

