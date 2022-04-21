Cedar Valley Hospice will 'set their mind on island time' at spring fundraiser

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley Hospice is organizing a fundraiser Friday in support of future patients, clients and families.
More than 400 guests will set their mind on island time at “Margarita Nights, Tikis, Tapas and Tequila” from 6 to 10 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive.
Attendees can enjoy tequila tasting, delicious tapas, island games and more while listening to live music with band Whole Yachta Love from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Guests will also vie for a chance to win cash prizes and bid on more than 140 silent amazing auction items, including a puppy and trips to Mexico.
In 1979, a group of grassroots volunteers came together to start an organization that could help patients and families going through the end-of-life journey. 43 years later, Cedar Valley Hospice has served more than 23,000 community members and their families and enriched their lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care.
For more information, visit: www.cvhospice.org/nights or call: 319-272-2002. To reach the facility by cell phone the day of the event, call Director of Marketing Jennifer Siech at: 319-230-3676.
David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.