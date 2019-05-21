WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Hospice staff believes compassionate care is the only way of delivering support to the patients and families.
Their mission says it all — “To Enrich Lives With Knowledge, Respect and Compassionate Care.”
That mission has been the cornerstone of Cedar Valley Hospice for 40 years. From 2 to 4 p.m. May 29, an open house at 2101 Kimball Ave., Suite 401, will mark the organization’s growth to the leading hospice provider in the Cedar Valley.
A new simulation lab will be unveiled at the event. The training room duplicates a patient’s room in their own home, including a bed, lift chair, TV, table, bathroom and a Go PRO video monitoring System with audio equipment that can simulate and record teaching sessions.
“The end goal is to ensure that the patient and caregivers have the best end of life experience possible,” said Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “We will be considering every aspect of (a hospice’s patient) visit, from where you are parking your car, to where you enter the home, how you greet people, how you assess the environment before you actually address anyone in the room. We have talked with our clinicians and have created what we think is the best-of-the-best training.”
Cedar Valley Hospice was incorporated on July 19, 1979. It all started with Virginia Bisbee in 1978, who had cared for a dying relative and found the support system lacking. She began researching the hospice movement, enlisting radiologist Dr. Robert Guthrie in the effort. A group of grassroots volunteers came together, including Karol Rae Hoth, who at the time was the leadership director of Junior League.
“Our philosophy of care when we started was, ‘How can I help?” Hoth said. “It wasn’t just a concept; we made it a reality. This same philosophy still exists today. We aim to serve.”
Waterloo’s First Presbyterian Church donated office and meeting space.
By January 1980, Cedar Valley Hospice had a trained team and had admitted its first patient. In 1982, an agreement with the former Schoitz Medical Center allowed the opening of an inpatient unit.
The Hospice Home opened in 2000. The first patient was Bisbee. The six-bed facility serves people who are nearing the end of their life.
“Most people want to stay in their home,” said Vandersee, “and that is our goal. Sometimes patients need a little more. It is staffed 24-7. They get very personalized care here.”
“The Hospice Home is really for pain crisis and respite, to give the caregiver a break,” explained Jennifer Siech, director of marketing.
“Families can utilize it as an alternative to a hospital stay.”
Throughout four decades, the Friends of Cedar Valley Hospice has been essential to the program’s success by raising funds. Other programs include the LINK Palliative Care Program, which helps those with life-limiting illnesses and who aren’t eligible or ready for hospice. Caring Connections, an outreach program that addresses employer/employee needs regarding caregiving, end-of-life care and grief, was selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in 2009 as one of 32 hospices in the country for its pilot program.
In 2011, Cedar Valley Hospice joined the We Honor Veterans program, which aims to care for and honor those who have served when they reach the end of life.
Through the Grief Support program, “we provide help with a death in the community whether the deceased was in our program or not,” said Siech. “We are experts in that field, and we want to make sure we are giving back to the community.”
Cedar Valley Hospice is strong because of the community, Vandersee said.
“I am in awe of the vision (founders) had over 40 years ago and the work they put into it to make it a reality. I am inspired by the passion they still have today to serve,” she said.
“Many people have helped this organization evolve and grow. It goes without saying that we would not be where we are today without the help from all of them that came before us and fought for end-of-life care for our community.”
