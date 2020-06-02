Cedar Valley Hospice to build new in Waterloo, moving to temporary location in CF

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Hospice said it is building a new Waterloo office.
This decision came after learning last year that the Kimball Ridge Center, its current office location, is for sale and they needed to vacate by mid-2020.
“This is an exciting opportunity that is bittersweet for us. We have a lot of memories at the Kimball Ridge Center – if these walls could talk, you would hear hundreds of stories about our compassionate care for our patients, families, clients and each other,” said Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “We are extremely grateful to MercyOne for their partnership and support for the past 28 years to make this location affordable.”
For the next year, while the new building is constructed near the corner of San Marnan Drive and Ansborough Avenue, the organization will move to a temporary location in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
On June 15, its offices on the first and fourth floors of the Kimball Ridge Center will close and move to 6919 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls (in the former Rabo Agrifinance building). While its offices continue to be closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, they plan to re-open them in the near future.
The move will not affect the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, which will remain at its current location at 2001 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. Their contact phone numbers and mailing address will also remain unchanged.
A groundbreaking for the new building is expected sometime this summer. Fundraising for the cost of the building is currently in its beginning stages – working with the private sector first before reaching out to community donors and other potential funding sources.
They are currently working on finalizing plans for the new building – which will house the non-profit’s Waterloo clinical teams, grief support center, simulation training center and the Cedar AIDS Support System, along with the administration, finance and advancement departments – approximately 70 employees.
To contact Cedar Valley Hospice, call 800-626-2360 or mail correspondence to P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA, 50704.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.