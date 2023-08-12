WATERLOO — Celebrate someone you love at the 12th annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember fundraiser on Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. This event draws hundreds of supporters to the banks of the Cedar River for an afternoon that has become a tradition of honoring family, friends and neighbors in an extraordinary way.

The event will feature food while supplies last, kids activities and live music with Flatland Ridge. It will culminate with a short program and the release of 1,000 monarch butterflies.

Community members are encouraged to dedicate one or several butterflies as a tribute to someone important to them. For each donation of $30, a butterfly will be dedicated in their honor. Tribute names will be displayed at the event if the donation is received by Aug. 25. Release & Remember T-shirts are also for sale for $20 at any Cedar Valley Hospice location, excluding the Hospice Home, and at the event while supplies last.

New this year, attendees can purchase a chance to open a box of butterflies at the event for $10. Two names will be drawn during our program. You must be present at the event to win.

At the event, wheelchair ushers will be on hand at the handicap accessible entrance to the amphitheatre near the Phelps Youth Pavilion where handicap parking is also available.

For more information or to dedicate a butterfly, go online to www.cvhospice.org.