WATERLOO — Each year, 1,000 butterflies are released by Cedar Valley Hospice, each one dedicated in honor or in memory of loved ones submitted by people of the Cedar Valley.
The seventh annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release and Remember event will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Riverloop Amphitheater in downtown Waterloo. The butterfly release will happen at 2:30 p.m.
“When you release those thousand butterflies over that beautiful backdrop of the Cedar River, it is just so touching and beautiful,” said Chris Olds, development director at Cedar Valley Hospice.
Butterfly dedications cost $25 dollars and all of the proceeds go to Cedar Valley Hospice. If submitted by Aug. 27, the person’s name will be included on a professionally made board. There also will be T-shirts for sale at the event while supplies last.
The event is free and open to the public. It will feature live music by the Wicked Andersons and kids activities, such as face painting and a coloring contest.
Olds said the life cycle of a butterfly can symbolize the grief people experience when dealing with the loss of a loved one.
“It goes so much further than raising money for us because it speaks to the grief journey that people are going on,” said Olds. “It allows us to do something so connected to what we do and allows us to really serve those families who’ve allowed us to be a part of their journey.”
Olds said he was unsure how many participants there would be when he first came up with the idea. In the first year, 750 people attended, and as the event progressed over time, they have had as many at 1,800.
Cedar Valley Hospice is a not-for-profit organization that serves around 900 hospice patients at a given time throughout 15 counties. Aside from hospice care, they offer free community grief services for adults and youths, as well as support and case management for people with HIV and AIDS.
“You might think, a hospice event, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s going to be such a sad event,’” Olds said. “But it’s not at all. It’s really a celebration of life and we are celebrating and honoring and memorializing people.”
Jennifer Seich, director of marketing, said her favorite part about the event is seeing the reactions of people when the butterflies are released.
“Seeing their faces when a butterfly will land on their shoulder, or on their glasses, or in their hair, they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s my dad or that’s my mom,’” said Seich. “And that butterfly sometimes stays with them and they drive home. It’s very emotional for people.”
Olds and Seich feel even better about releasing butterflies because monarch butterflies are at risk for being placed on the endangered species list because of a shortage of milkweed.
“You have to have a permit to release butterflies into the world,” Olds said. “You have to make sure that they are viable.”
They arrive dormant on dry ice, but still very much alive. Waking them up to get ready to be released is a careful process.
“We are so excited about this event because it is really fun for us to do, but it gives people a chance to remember their loved ones and remember the journey they went on and to maybe even see some of our staff,” Olds said. “To go back and recall the impact that we had on their life and that they had on us, but in a celebratory way and not a tearful way.”
Butterflies can be dedicated online at www.cvhospice.org/release-remember. They also can be made on the day of the event.
