Cedar Valley Hospice opens new Waterloo Support Center

“It feels good to be home. It feels good to know what we’re doing is permanent,” Vandersee said. “There are open, comfortable and warm collaborative spaces, and it’s a great place for our team to land.”

The 15,636-square-foot Waterloo Support Center houses Waterloo and Cedar Falls clinical teams, case management, technical and administrative staff, adult and children’s grief programs, Cedar AIDS Support system and community education.

The Cedar Valley Hospice Home will remain at 2001 Kimball Ave. Vandersee said the majority of hospice care takes place in patients’ homes and care is provided for all regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

Marketing Specialist Jennifer Siech said the new center will enhance the quality of services provided and offer better visibility in the community, as well as accessibility for families and clients. The counseling wing for grief and Cedar AIDS Support System clients, for example, is near the front of the building for easy access and privacy.