Cedar Valley Hospice opens new Waterloo Support Center

WATERLOO – An open house will take place Sept. 1 at the new $3.2 million Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center.
The community and supporters can tour the facility from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 900 Tower Park Drive, located near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive. There will be a short program, ribbon cutting and “We Honor Veterans” flag-raising at 4 p.m. Face masks will be required and COVID protocols will be in place.
As visitors step inside the center, they’ll see a shiplap panel installed on the wall beneath the reception counter, a souvenir from Cedar Valley Hospice’s former Kimball Ridge Center location of nearly 30 years.
“We were proud of that wall, so we took it with us,” said Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. The oak panel is symbolic of hospice’s planting roots in northeast Iowa with its founding 42 years ago. The organization is dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life and palliative patient care and family services in 15 counties, including Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan and Grundy counties.
In 2020, Cedar Valley Hospice served more patients than any other time in its history, Vandersee said.
In the past year, the central office was temporarily located in Cedar Falls while their facility was being built. It’s been just over a month since staff moved in, unpacked their boxes and began settling into their new surroundings.
“It feels good to be home. It feels good to know what we’re doing is permanent,” Vandersee said. “There are open, comfortable and warm collaborative spaces, and it’s a great place for our team to land.”
The 15,636-square-foot Waterloo Support Center houses Waterloo and Cedar Falls clinical teams, case management, technical and administrative staff, adult and children’s grief programs, Cedar AIDS Support system and community education.
The Cedar Valley Hospice Home will remain at 2001 Kimball Ave. Vandersee said the majority of hospice care takes place in patients’ homes and care is provided for all regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.
Marketing Specialist Jennifer Siech said the new center will enhance the quality of services provided and offer better visibility in the community, as well as accessibility for families and clients. The counseling wing for grief and Cedar AIDS Support System clients, for example, is near the front of the building for easy access and privacy.
Cedar Valley Hospice cares for its staff, Vandersee said. “The work we do is hard. We want to create a culture and environment for our staff that makes them feel good about the space and what they’re doing. We want to make sure our staff is well cared for, so they can care for their patients in the best way possible,” she explained. “I love how our staff has embraced the building. They’re so proud of it and have taken ownership of it.”
Natural light floods the building through windows in every space, including floor-to-ceiling windows in the clinical area, said Siech. This open-concept space provides cozy chairs, couches, pods and booths with colorful accent walls, as well as private rooms for clinical staff to do their work and get re-energized. “It’s a wonderful space for teams to gather and collaborate on providing the best care for patients and their families,” Siech said.
A dedicated Mother’s Room provides privacy for nursing mothers. There is patio space, a kitchen, storage facilities and room for future expansion.
The Support Center will serve as the training site for all 125 hospice staff members, including 85 employees in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and more than 325 volunteers in the 15-county service area.
Visitors can watch staff training in the simulation lab through observation windows next to the reception area. The lab is set up to resemble a patient’s home, including a hospital bed and medical mannequin. As employees are trained, their sessions are recorded for playback and self-analysis, which builds confidence in staff members to meet the highest standards in caring for patients, families and clients, Vandersee said.
Cedar Valley Hospice worked with Levi Architects and Cardinal Construction to design the facility. Staff input was included in the process. A community campaign, “Building for Tomorrow,” is underway for supporters to donate to the $3.2-million project, so operating funds can be directed to patient, family and client care. More than $2 million has already been raised, and there are numerous naming opportunities available, Vandersee said.
To learn more about the “Building for Tomorrow” campaign or to donate to the Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center, visit cvhospice.org/building or contact Development Director Suzanne Benda at 272-2002 or toll-free at (800)626-2360.