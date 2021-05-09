Cedar Valley Hospice nurse Abagail Bumsted known for caring, positive attitude

Little girls always want to grow up to be nurses. That certainly held true for Abagail Bumsted.
“My grandmother was a nurse,” Bumsted said. “I would go to her house and play with her real stethoscope. From a really young age, I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
Her dream came true. Bumsted has been a Registered Nurse for Cedar Valley Hospice for three years. It’s her first job since graduating from Kaplan University’s nursing program in Cedar Rapids. It’s an area of health care she believes to be her focus for years to come.
“Throughout high school I continued to concentrate on nursing as a career. I’ve always had that caring personality and wanting to help others.”
She worked as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) during high school at Dunkerton. While attending nursing school, Bumsted attended hospice conferences with her grandmother.
She said her other grandmother was admitted to hospice care during this time and that’s when she committed herself to that field of health care.
“I saw how much hospice benefited all of us, the entire family, not just my grandmother,” she said. “The nurse was great. She provided education to us. She would reassure us that this (certain situations) was normal, that this is what we would see. This personal experience made me want to be a hospice nurse.”
The nominator for Bumsted’s honor of becoming one of the 2021 Top Nurses said, “(Abagail) is very passionate about her job and is known for her caring personality and positive attitude.”
Bumsted admits hospice can be a difficult job. “There are hard days but it also is very rewarding, being able to help families during those difficult times, bringing comfort to their loved ones.”
Hospice caregivers go to patients’ homes, nursing facilities or wherever the patient is. COVID added additional challenges to providing the TLC they are known for.
“We have to be prepared for that,” Bumsted said. “I had COVID in November.
“But COVID drew me in even more. A lot of families weren’t able to be with their loved ones because of the virus. We were able to be there for support. It meant a lot to me.”
Besides her nurse grandmother, Bumsted says all her co-workers at Cedar Valley Hospice have been mentors, particularly because she is one of the younger nurses on staff.
“They all have been very willing to help me,” she said. “I can call our doctor and nurse practitioner, tell them what’s going on and they are more than willing to give advice.”
With COVID causing such heartache over the past year, Bumsted still encourages persons interested in making health care a career, including her sister, to “stick with it.
“Don’t ever give up if it’s something you are really interested in. It can be difficult, but we need great, caring nurses. You get very close with the families. I have had patients up to six months and you feel connected.”
Nursing can be stressful. It can be difficult leaving work at work. Bumsted has a large blended family. She has a brother and sister and triplet step brothers. On her father’s side she has a step brother and sister. She has been married about a year.
“All support me, especially my husband,” she said when asked how she de-stresses. “I like to spend time with my family, getting outside, going for walks. Talking to my co-workers makes a huge difference at the end of the day. You have to set a routine for yourself. Maybe you need to de-stress for about 30 minutes before you go home.”
Bumsted is not thinking of leaving the hospice field anytime soon. In fact, she is focusing on becoming a palliative hospice nurse, which gives specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness. Similar to hospice care, palliative is provided by a specially-trained team of doctors, nurses and specialists who work together with patients’ other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. It requires additional education.
“I hope to complete that training in the next year or so,” Bumsted said.