WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Hospice is bringing back a popular fundraiser night.

Margarita Nights 2.0 "Sippin' and Salsa for Cedar Valley Hospice" will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

Attendees can enjoy flavored margarita mixers and a taco and nacho bar while listening to live music with salsa band Orquesta Alto Maiz. There will also be the chance to bid on dozens of silent auction items from local, regional and national donors or win $1,000 or more with multiple raffle prizes.

Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased at cvhospice.org/nights. To reserve a table of eight, contact Suzanne Benda at (319) 272-2002.

The deadline to register is April 10.

All silent auction items are available for mobile bidding using the Handbid App platform for guests, as well as the public. Items can be viewed and bid on starting on April 14.

