Cedar Valley Hospice grief camp combines fun with healing

WATERLOO — Children were given the chance to laugh, cry, grieve and celebrate the ones they loved and lost on Wednesday as they took part in the Cedar Valley Hospice grief camp.

At the UAW Hall, 32 children attended the day camp, which had a carnival theme. While there, children were treated to games, music, balloon animals, a magic show and other activities.

But according to Jennifer Siech, the hospice’s marketing director, it also served an important purpose of helping children to process their grief. Each of them had lost a family member or a loved one, and many of the activities involved were built around remembering them and celebrating their lives.

“We figured a day camp would be something that mixed the fun with remembering and healing of their loved one and gives them the chance to talk about the people they love, as well as letting them know their feelings are OK,” Siech said. “And giving them positive ways to deal with those feelings and work through them, as well as be with other kids who are in the same boat.”

Grief team leader Heather Peiffer said it can often be difficult for children to express or process their grief. In addition, the process can be isolating for them and they don’t want to open up – even among their peers who are dealing with similar issues.

“Events like this allow them to share those experiences – those difficult experiences – and know that they are not alone,” she said.

Kylie Moore is one child who’s been positively impacted. Moore, 10, lost her grandmother to cancer in 2020. But through events like these day camps – and the help of counsellors like Mikaela Hines – she’s learned to process her loss and be comforted by her grandmother’s memory.

“I like to wake up in the morning and think of her and I want to be there for her,” Moore said. “I want to keep going to live the life she didn’t get to live forever. And I want to live the rest of my life for her.”

Moore shared her grandmother’s story with her peers while hearing their stories, as well.