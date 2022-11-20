Cedar Valley Hospice fundraiser remembers loved ones

WATERLOO — People can recognize a loved one as part of the 2022 Cedar Valley Hospice Tree of Love fundraiser. With a contribution, they will receive an ornament or bookmark.

The community is also welcome to celebrate the season at a special event from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Schoitz Room at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The Union Carolers will provide music, and there will be light refreshments. New this year is a Holiday Tree Silent Auction. Bids can be made on decorated trees and wreaths featuring past Tree of Love ornaments.

The 2022 ornaments are available for pick up at the Waterloo event, at any Cedar Valley Hospice office or they can be shipped for $7. Donations to this fundraiser can also be made online at cvhospice.org.

Your tax-deductible gift makes a tremendous impact on the services Cedar Valley Hospice provides to its patients, their families and clients in our communities. For more information, call Cedar Valley Hospice at (319) 272.2002 or toll free at (800) 626-2360.