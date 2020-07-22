Cedar Valley Hospice breaks ground for new administrative building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Hospice broke ground today on a new building at the corner of Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive.

The 15,636-square-foot office building is estimated to cost just over $3.1 million. The lot was donated by Cardinal Construction, who is also the general contractor on the project. Levi Architecture of Cedar Falls designed the new building.

Tentative completion date is set for June 2021.

Previously located at Kimball Ridge Center, CV Hospice learned last fall that MercyOne was selling the building. After considering renting or buying and remodeling a building, the board of directors decided to build a new facility “that was designed to promote the work of our teams,” said Executive Director Michaela Vandersee, “and ensure our long-term viability in the Cedar Valley.

“One thing we love about the new building is that it will be easily accessible to the public. The location we’re putting it in is very visible and helps create that conversation about hospice.”

The Cedar Valley Hospice Home, at 2001 Kimball Ave., is not affected by this new building or move, Vandersee said. Contact phone numbers and mailing address also will remain unchanged.