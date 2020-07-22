Cedar Valley Hospice breaks ground for new administrative building

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Hospice broke ground today on a new building at the corner of Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive.
The 15,636-square-foot office building is estimated to cost just over $3.1 million. The lot was donated by Cardinal Construction, who is also the general contractor on the project. Levi Architecture of Cedar Falls designed the new building.
Tentative completion date is set for June 2021.
Previously located at Kimball Ridge Center, CV Hospice learned last fall that MercyOne was selling the building. After considering renting or buying and remodeling a building, the board of directors decided to build a new facility “that was designed to promote the work of our teams,” said Executive Director Michaela Vandersee, “and ensure our long-term viability in the Cedar Valley.
“One thing we love about the new building is that it will be easily accessible to the public. The location we’re putting it in is very visible and helps create that conversation about hospice.”
The Cedar Valley Hospice Home, at 2001 Kimball Ave., is not affected by this new building or move, Vandersee said. Contact phone numbers and mailing address also will remain unchanged.
All tenants were asked to vacate Kimball Ridge Center by mid 2020. “It wasn’t in our plans to leave until we got notification from MercyOne. We’d been at that location for 28 years, and they were very generous with us over the years with our lease and the services provided,” Vandersee said.
The CV Hospice offices have temporarily moved to 6919 Chancellor Drive, in the former Rabo Agrifinance building. Offices in Independence, Grundy Center and Waverly are not impacted by the move.
The new building will house the nonprofit’s Waterloo clinical teams, grief support center, simulation training center and the Cedar AIDS Support System, along with the administration, finance and advancement departments — approximately 70 employees. It will be fully accessible to the public.
Cedar Valley Hospice provides a variety of services, including hospice abd palliative care, grief services to both adults and children (for hospice families and anyone in the community who is grieving) and case management for people living with HIV/AIDS.
“In addition to the 1,200 hospice and palliative care patients we anticipate serving in 2020, we will also serve over 2,400 grief clients and 100 case management clients under our CASS program for people living with HIV/AIDS,” Vandersee said.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant that employees worked remotely for nearly three months. At the same time, she said, “In the last six months, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount and type of grief services we offer that is directly related to COVID. People have not been able to have celebrations of live or funerals for their loved ones as they normally would and we added another grief counselor to help our community through this.”
Hospice was recently awarded the national 2020 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award presented to organizations that meet rigorous standards of excellence.
The first phase of a capital campaign is under way and expected to continue into fall. CV Hospice has received a $200,000 grant from the Otto Schoitz Foundation and $500,000 from the Van G. Miller Trust. The second phase will include reaching out to community donors and providing potential naming opportunities.
To contact CV Hospice, call (800) 626-2360 or mail correspondence to P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA, 50704, or go to www.cvhospice.org.
