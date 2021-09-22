 Skip to main content
Cedar Valley Honor Flight takes off from Waterloo
Cedar Valley Honor Flight takes off from Waterloo

Plane

Veterans and their chaperones arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

 Andy Milone

WATERLOO – More than 90 Cedar Valley veterans arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday at 8:39 a.m. aboard the 26th Cedar Valley Honor Flight to travel in and around the nation’s capital visiting different war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

The first stop on the trip was the World War II memorial.

Airport

Veterans and their chaperones inside Waterloo Regional Airport before taking off.

Last year’s flight was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Boeing 737-800 carrying local veterans, who served during the Vietnam and Korea War eras, took off from Waterloo Regional Airport at 6:48 a.m. to resume the long-standing tradition.

All the veterans live in and around the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, with towns, such as LaPorte City, Hudson, Greene, Independence and Jesup represented amongst the veterans.

Asked if he was ready for the trip, Donald Martin, an Air Force veteran from Waterloo, replied: “You bet. It’s been delayed a year and a half.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Caps

Veterans were given white caps to commemorate the Honor Flight.  

“I just want to see everything,” he added. “I’ve never been to Washington D.C.”

The chatter began early in the morning at 5:45 a.m., as the veterans, decked out in red shirts and white caps commemorating the daylong adventure, boarded the plane along with their chaperones.

Airport

This story will updated throughout the day as Courier Reporter Andy Milone accompanies the veterans on their journey to the nation's capitol.

2021 Cedar Valley Honor Flight

The 26th Cedar Valley Honor Flight took more than 90 veterans to the nation's capitol on Sept. 22, 2021.

