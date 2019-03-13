WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Honor Flight is still looking for a few good men and women.
The organization needs more participants for its planned flight Sept. 10.
“Our flight scheduled for May 7 is full, but we need more veterans for the September flight,” said Frank Magsamen, co-chairman of the nonprofit organization.
The flights, which are free to participants, take veterans to the national World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery and several other stops.
Applicants must have served in the U.S. armed forces between Dec. 7, 1941, and May 7, 1975, covering World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Cold War, but are not required to have served in-country during the conflicts.
Veterans from Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy and the northern half of Tama counties are eligible for flights from the Waterloo hub. But Magsamen said applications from other counties are reviewed too.
Applications are available at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly or can be downloaded from the organization’s website at cedarvalleyhonorflights.org.
Cedar Valley Honor Flight also is selling tickets for its annual variety show slated for April 13 at Electric Park Ballroom. Those tickets are available at the Hy-Vee stores, with proceeds helping offset the $100,000 cost for each flight.
Veterans who are unable to access the website or get applications can call Magsamen at (319) 830-8807.
