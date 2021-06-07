Cedar Valley Honor Flight ready to fly again

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Honor Flights will take to the sky in again in September after being grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The National Honor Flight board of directors lifted the Honor Flight ban, clearing the way for the Sept. 22 Cedar Valley Honor Flight from the Waterloo Regional Airport. Flight orientation will be on Sept. 9.
Veterans who were scheduled to go on a flight in 2020 will be contacted by CVHF staff with instructions for updating information for the September flight.
Cedar Valley Honor Flights is accepting additional applications from veterans of World War II, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam War who served either internationally or domestically. Applications can be found online at www.cedarvalleyhonorflights.org.
Veterans from Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, North Tama and Grundy counties may apply. Veterans from surrounding areas are may apply if they are able to fly out of the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Because of COVID-19, restrictions and guidelines will be in place on each flight in compliance with the National Honor Flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies that monitor the virus. Proof of vaccination and face masks will be required. You must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the flight. These requirements apply to all veterans, guardians, Honor Flight staff and volunteers.