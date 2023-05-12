WATERLOO – Because of scheduling conflicts, there will be a different presentation at the May 23 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting than previously announced.

The talk will now be on the 19th century Waterloo mayors by Tim Kuhlmann. After Waterloo was incorporated in 1868, Romaine Whitaker was elected as the first mayor. Most of the mayors elected were prominent businessmen -- but not all. One election result was such a surprise that the Associated Press picked up the story and was reported throughout the country.

Now retired, Kuhlmann was an assistant librarian for the Waterloo Public Library for many years. He is the vice president of the Cedar Valley Historical Society.

The meeting will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the lower level meeting room at the Grout Museum of History and Science.

All programs are open to the public. Fee for non-members is $3 and $2 for children.

Individual memberships are $7 and family memberships are $12. Anyone interested in becoming a member or learning more can contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES Nurses 2 Nurses 3 Nurses 4 Nurses 5 Nurses 6 Nurses 7 Nurses 8 Nurses 9 Nurses 10 Nurses 11