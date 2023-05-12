WATERLOO – Because of scheduling conflicts, there will be a different presentation at the May 23 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting than previously announced.
The talk will now be on the 19th century Waterloo mayors by Tim Kuhlmann. After Waterloo was incorporated in 1868, Romaine Whitaker was elected as the first mayor. Most of the mayors elected were prominent businessmen -- but not all. One election result was such a surprise that the Associated Press picked up the story and was reported throughout the country.
Now retired, Kuhlmann was an assistant librarian for the Waterloo Public Library for many years. He is the vice president of the Cedar Valley Historical Society.
The meeting will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the lower level meeting room at the Grout Museum of History and Science.
All programs are open to the public. Fee for non-members is $3 and $2 for children.
Individual memberships are $7 and family memberships are $12. Anyone interested in becoming a member or learning more can contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.
Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony
COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES
The 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients, front row from left, Carol Ratchford, Jake Powers, Allie Boyle, Christiara Deese, Amanda Vervaecke; back row, Tina Styron, Salem Fauser, Sarah Kutz, Danette Christensen and Andrea Burgart at the awards banquet ednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The Courier celebrated the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses for the fifth consecutive year. Sponsors for the event included NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, MercyOne, UnityPoint Health, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Courier Media Group.
See more photos at wcfcourier.com.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Allie Boyle of MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Andrea Burgart of Cedar Valley Hospice and Reader’s Choice winner, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, left, and Sheila Kerns, right, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Danette Christensen of Harmony Waterloo, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Christiara Deese of Care Initiatives Inc., center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Salem Fauser of Black Hawk County Health Department, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Sarah Kutz of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Jake Powers of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Carol Ratchford of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Tina Styron of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Amanda Vervaecke of UnityPoint Wound Clinic, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
