WATERLOO — Joshalyn Hickey “Rocki” Johnson will be the guest speaker at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting Sept. 26. The title of her presentation is “My Family’s Migration to Waterloo.”

Her great grandfather, Preston “Press” Hickey, was born into slavery in Taylor, Miss., in 1850. He worked 47 years as an engine cleaner and a fireman for the railroad. For 18 months, he worked with the legendary engineer, Casey Jones. Press came to Waterloo in 1917 – 11 years after his eldest son, Preston Hickey, Jr. settled here in 1906.

Johnson was born and raised in Waterloo and attended public schools. She created the “North End Update,” a weekly live interactive show highlighting good things in her local community.

Her show was featured on Iowa PBS “Greetings from Iowa.” Since 2017, she has worked together on the show with her best friend and co-host Chaveevah Furguson and has hosted other entertainment venues, most recently Iowa PBS “Juneteenth: The Movement.”

A few years before retiring from Viking Pump in 2007, she began writing children’s books including “Good Morning, Lovey” and “Travis, It’s NOT Your Birthday!” Johnson and her father, Naaman “Jock” Hickey, a WWII veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, also compiled their family stories in a book titled “Ropes in the Kitchen.” For four years, she was a publicist for BaHar Publishing, the first African American-owned book publishing company in Iowa.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Grout Museum. Guests are asked to use the upper floor entrance next to the parking lot off South Street.

All programs are open to the public. The fee for non-members is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

Individual memberships are $7 and family memberships are $12. Anyone interested in joining or learning more can contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history 50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history Body and Soul (1925) Zora Neale Hurston Fieldwork Footage (1928) Hellbound Train (1930) Birthright (1939) Commandment Keeper Church, Beaufort South Carolina, May 1940 (1940) The Blood of Jesus (1941) Juke Joint (1947) The Betrayal (1948) Black Girl (1966) The Story of a Three-Day Pass (1967) Oh, Sun (1967) Mandabi (1968) The Learning Tree (1969) Buck and the Preacher (1972) The Final Comedown (1972) Trouble Man (1972) Save the Children (1973) Gordon's War (1973) Three the Hard Way (1974) Willie Dynamite (1974) Leadbelly (1976) Bush Mama (1979) Personal Problems (1980) Losing Ground (1982) Sugar Cane Alley (1983) Bless Their Little Hearts (1983) My Brother's Wedding (1983) Go Tell It on the Mountain (1985) Yeelen (1987) Sidewalk Stories (1989) Chameleon Street (1989) Tongues Untied (1989) Looking for Langston (1989) Daughters of the Dust (1991) Finding Christa (1991) Hyenas (1992) Women with Open Eyes (1994) Panther (1995) Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask (1995) 4 Little Girls (1997) Our Father (2002) Chisholm '72: Unbought & Unbossed (2004) Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take 2 1/2 (2005) Medicine for Melancholy (2008) Middle of Nowhere (2012) An Oversimplification of Her Beauty (2012) Bad Black (2016) Atlantics (2019) The Inheritance (2020) Beba (2021)