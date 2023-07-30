CEDAR FALLS — The American Heart Association's 2023 Cedar Valley Heart Walk will be held Aug. 19 at the Mudd Advertising/Prairie Lakes Campus in Cedar Falls.

The association's event to boost physical and mental health allows supporters to celebrate heart attack and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. This year's theme is "I walk to Save Lives."

“Heart disease and stroke impact people in very personal life-changing ways,” Sydney Rogers, the development director for the Cedar Valley Heart Walk, said in a news release. “The Heart Walk encourages participants to express, share and be inspired by the reasons why they walk while supporting an organization that leads the way in the fight against cardiovascular disease.”

Congenital heart defect survivors Kemper Kleiss serves as this year's ambassador. A 6-year-old from Lawler, Kemper was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia with a ventricular septal defect and atrial septal defect. Her condition has required two open-heart surgeries. She is active in gymnastics, swimming and dancing. She loves riding her bike, playing outside with her friends and rooting for her favorite team, the Iowa State Cyclones.

“Through this entire experience, Kemper continues to display amazing strength and perseverance,” Kemper's mother, Emily Kleiss, said in the release. “She’s received great care from the minute she was born. We look forward to sharing our story at the Heart Walk because we want to help raise awareness and funds so even more lives can be saved.”

To register, go online to CedarValleyHeartWalk.org.

The walk is sponsored by MercyOne Northeast Iowa and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists. Other key sponsors include UnityPoint Health–Waterloo, Scheels, People's Community Health Clinic, Camping World and Terex.

