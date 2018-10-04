WATERLOO — Good horror stories often begin with a dark and stormy night.
But local haunted houses say they could do without the storms, and they’re hoping Mother Nature will cooperate.
“We’re 100 percent ready to go. We just want some decent weather,” said Kevin Schults, owner of The Heart of Darkness haunted house in Waterloo.
The forecast this weekend calls for chances of rain, but Schults and his boo crew are hoping sprinkles won’t scare anyone away. They’ve tweaked many of the haunt’s features and added several others. Hint: If you’re claustrophobic, there may be a room that is or isn’t for you, depending on your willingness to be terrified.
The Heart of Darkness features 13 themed areas in its 22,600-square-foot complex, including Darkhold Castle, Creeper’s Bus, Zombie CDC and more. A live DJ, concessions and horror movies keep visitors entertained while they wait their turn for the 30-minute thrill.
“We put a lot of time and thought into it this,” Schults said. “We wanted to give people an entire experience. We couldn’t do this is if it weren’t for all the fantastic people of the Cedar Valley. If we aren’t doing a good job they aren’t going to come.”
The same goes for Harris Haven Funeral Home in Evansdale, which opens Friday. Owner Gary Hall and his staff have been busy all year in preparation for a frightful October.
“The whole place is revamped,” he said. “It’s huge. We’ve been working all year to give people something different and better.”
Scare seekers get two thrills for one admission — Harris Haven and Ravenhurst Manor, separate buildings at the haunt site. Ravenhurst Manor Haunted Attraction is owned and operated by Joe Klein.
Hall said he isn’t too worried about the weather forecast.
“They come anyway,” he said of visitors.
At Panic Park in Cedar Falls the zombies are good and dead and the house is scarier than ever, but recent heavy rains mean soggy grounds and a delayed opening.
The haunt will open Oct. 12 instead of this weekend as planned.
“It’s the first time we’ve had to delay,” said Mike Hendrickson, executive director with the Black Hawk County Conservation Board, which runs the haunt.
In 2008 and 2016, flooding cancelled the haunt altogether. Unlike then, water hasn’t breached the building this year.
“That’s a huge win for us,” Hendrickson said, noting he hopes the surrounding grounds dry out some before next weekend so Panic Park can debut its zombie theme.
“You’re going to see lots of new things. Our haunted house is somewhat unique — we have a tram ride that takes you through a zombie alleyway before you even get to it. We bring the tram to the haunted house.”
Also unique is that Panic Park proceeds benefit Black Hawk County Conservation programs.
“It’s a significant fundraiser for us,” Hendrickson said. “That money is used for everything from natural resource areas to Hartman Reserve — it’s used for all facets of what we do. It’s very, very important that we’re able to get (Panic Park) going. Our goal is to open next Friday night and be open all the rest of the nights. As soon as we have safe, dry conditions we will do that.”
Hendrickson said the public should check Panic Park’s website, www.panicpark.org, and Facebook page for updates.
